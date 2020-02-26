OFFERS
Come honor the 'Women Making History' in Kingman, Sunday, March 1

Come honor the 'Women Making History' in Kingman at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 26, 2020 2:43 p.m.

Come honor the ‘Women Making History’ in Kingman at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

This award ceremony will honor the outstanding women who make history in Kingman. Categories include business, arts, education, professions, health and medical, volunteer, public services, religion, pioneering, and lifetime achievement.

Presentations begin at 2 pm. For more information, visit kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave Museum of History and Arts

