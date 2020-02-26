Former Merced County sheriff’s deputy arrested in Kingman

KINGMAN – Phillip Earl Brooks, 52, of Merced, California, was arrested by Kingman Police Department officers Sunday, Feb. 23, on suspicion of embezzling $100,000 from a sheriff’s association group.

KPD received information that Brooks, a former Merced County deputy, was in the Kingman area. Officers determined that Brooks was staying at a home in the 2400 block of Natalie Street. Upon arrival at about 12:30 p.m., deputies began contacting anyone inside the home via a PA system. Brooks exited and was taken into custody.

Brooks was arrested on a felony warrant issued by Merced County, California, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a fugitive from justice hold. He is awaiting extradition to Merced County.

Information provided by KPD