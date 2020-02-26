Former Merced County sheriff’s deputy arrested in Kingman
KINGMAN – Phillip Earl Brooks, 52, of Merced, California, was arrested by Kingman Police Department officers Sunday, Feb. 23, on suspicion of embezzling $100,000 from a sheriff’s association group.
KPD received information that Brooks, a former Merced County deputy, was in the Kingman area. Officers determined that Brooks was staying at a home in the 2400 block of Natalie Street. Upon arrival at about 12:30 p.m., deputies began contacting anyone inside the home via a PA system. Brooks exited and was taken into custody.
Brooks was arrested on a felony warrant issued by Merced County, California, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a fugitive from justice hold. He is awaiting extradition to Merced County.
Information provided by KPD
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Rants and Raves
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: