Horoscopes | Feb. 26, 2020

Birthdays: Corinne Bailey Rae, 41; Erykah Badu, 49; Mark Dacascos, 56; Michael Bolton, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose kindness and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone disruptive. A romantic gesture is in your best interest when dealing with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel you have to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Do the things that make you happy, and stick to the people who bring out the best in you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take notes, pay attention to detail and make precision part of everything you pursue. The research will help you create the perfect scenario to present and promote what you want to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t put up with conditions that make you unhappy. Stop being a victim, and take advantage of your skills, intelligence and intuitive insight to follow your heart and achieve your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a chance, try something unique and see what transpires. Meeting new people and feeling out situations that interest you will help you make a decision that will improve your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change can be useful, but only if you have laid down a solid foundation. Don’t leave important details to anyone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use what you have to bring about the changes you want to happen. Leave nothing to chance; do your homework before taking a risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A clear vision of what you want will be necessary if you want to avoid danger. Take action when you are in control, and have the confidence and know-how to finish what you start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attempts to do things that aren’t feasible will leave you in a precarious position. Focus on what’s within your means, and do the best job ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trouble will surface if you let your emotions get the better of you. Know that you cannot please everyone, and follow the path that will bring you the highest satisfaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a personal change that will lift your spirits and boost your confidence. Make decisions that promote peace, love and happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t share your thoughts and feelings until you have figured out the best way to handle a sensitive situation. An unexpected change will end up being beneficial.