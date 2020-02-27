Arizona Briefs | Ducey downplays risk but says Arizona prepared for virus

PHOENIX – The risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Arizona is low, but the state has practiced for an outbreak and is prepared to respond, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday. “We can hope for the best but we do need to be prepared for the worst,” Ducey, a Republican, said on Phoenix radio station KTAR.

Pressed by the radio hosts on what emergency powers he can use to isolate the virus, he said the state has “immense authorities” it can turn to if necessary.

“We can quarantine individuals and people that won't cooperate, of course,” Ducey said. “Public health and public safety is the reason we have a governor and a government that exists. So yes, in that type of scenario there would be announcements and actions and we've done the exercises to plan ahead.”

He urged people to take precautions to avoid spreading germs of all kinds, such as covering mouths when coughing and washing hands. That will help avoid the spread of the flu as well, he said.

The only Arizona person known to have the virus was released from isolation last week. Health officials say the man had traveled to China and had a “very mild” illness.

House bans cities from requiring fire sprinklers in big bars

PHOENIX – The Arizona House has voted to ban cities and counties from enforcing new national fire code standards requiring large restaurants and nightclubs that serve alcohol to install fire sprinklers.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Travis Grantham was pushed by the Arizona Restaurant Association. It was opposed by cities and fire agencies.

The 2018 National Fire Code provision requiring fire suppression sprinklers was prompted by a 2003 fire at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, that killed 100 patrons and injured more than 200.

The House approved the measure on a 31-29 vote Wednesday with all Democrats opposed. Republicans said small businesses and sites such as VFW halls could be hurt by the cost of complying with the new requirement. Democrats cited the need to protect the public from tragic fires.

Phoenix has adopted the new code requiring sprinklers in businesses serving alcohol in buildings that hold 300 or more people. There are 38 such buildings in the city meeting those standards. Others cities are expected to also adopt the new code.

A lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns testified in committee that Phoenix was in discussions with the restaurant group to allow up to three years to retrofit large bars. Lobbyist Nick Ponder said those talks stopped when the group went to the legislature for relief.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

New Mexico jury convicts Arizona man of human smuggling

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A federal jury in New Mexico has convicted an Arizona man on a human smuggling charge.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Francisco Armando Martinez of Tucson was found guilty Tuesday on one count of transporting immigrants who were in the country illegally.

Martinez faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced.

The evidence at trial showed a group of immigrants from Mexico paid smugglers to help them illegally cross the border into the United States.

Prosecutors say the immigrants gathered at a guest house in Agua Prieta, Sonora.

They paid for backpacks containing food and water for the trip and took a taxi to the border where a guide led them into the United States through the desert on foot.

Martinez picked up the immigrants on the side of the road to transport them.

Authorities say Martinez drove to a gas station where Border Patrol agents questioned him about the people inside his vehicle.