Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April

Wood flooring and a wider selection in the apparel section is part of the remodel underway at the Walmart in Kingman. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 6:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The ongoing interior remodeling project at Walmart in Kingman includes 17 new store initiatives, expanded selections and much more, with Store Manager Casey Day noting the project is just one way Walmart is making an effort to invest in the community.

The remodel began Jan. 13, 2020 and has an expected completion date of mid-April. One reason for the update, explained Day and Weshi Baskom with Store Planning, is to bring the store into conformity with others in Arizona.

“They’re trying to make all the layouts look the same,” Baskom said. “This store will look exactly like Bullhead City after it’s finished. If you go to Prescott, it’ll look like Prescott. If you go to Cottonwood, it’ll look like Cottonwood.”

That way, regardless of the store they’re at, customers will know where they need to go upon entering Walmart.

“Similar look, similar layout,” Day added.

Some of the big ticket remodel items include moving the pets section to the grocery side of the store, and relocating toys, including bikes and even patio furniture, to near the Garden Center.

“You don’t have to take a bike from the back end of the store and try to trek it out,” Baskom said. “You can take the bike from by the Garden Center and come out that way.”

Also receiving a large amount of attention is Walmart’s wine and liquor selection. Upon completion of the remodel, Walmart will sell a wider selection of top-shelf liquor. The wine aisle will also be expanded from 84 feet to 156 feet.

Produce 2.0, a new Walmart initiative, is also a component of the remodel. The produce section can now hold more items, increasing the selection for customers. That part of the store, along with the bakery and deli, are also brighter than before thanks to new light fixtures.

One bit of work that excites Baskom is Walmart’s new paint scheme. Where before walls were painted with more than one color, some being tan and others yellow, now the store will exhibit a uniform “White Flower” hue throughout the building.

“Think back to when you walked in two or three weeks ago,” Baskom said. “It looked like it was kind of dark, kind of dim. But now when you walk in all of these lighter colors kind of bring out the store.”

The improved lighting, signage and paint throughout the store permit customers to better see from one end of Walmart to another, according to Day and Baskom. Some signage work, mainly on those in the aisles, has yet to be comleted.

Other aspects of the project include expanded houseware, furniture and domestic product selections; additional space for seasonal products; more feature space along the aisles; and a one-stop-shopping counter for sporting goods, hardware, and paint and automotive. The hardwood floor in the apparel section is also receiving attention, and the apparel section itself, including shoes, is expanding as well.

“Walmart is very strategic when it comes to remodeling a store,” Baskom explained, noting the months of work that come prior to beginning a remodel.

While there are many considerations that go into planning, one of paramount importance is addressing the needs of the community. The expansion of certain departments and selections noted above reflect that effort, Baskom said, as those are the locations frequented and items frequently purchased by Kingman-area shoppers.

But the first change customers are likely to see upon entering Walmart is the increased space devoted to self-checkout counters. Some in the community have voiced concerns via Facebook and directly to the Kingman Miner, about that increase in self-checkout counters, and whether those additions have resulted in employees losing their jobs. Day said that’s not the case.

“Due to the remodel, there’s nothing changing as far as associates,” he said, later adding “You may see Jane Doe who used to be at register 12 is now helping customers ring up at the self-checkouts.”

Overall, Day and Baskom said the remodel is an investment in the Kingman community that will enhance the shopper experience of customers.

“We appreciate their patience in knowing we’re going through a remodel,” Day said. “We’re always here to help them find the items they need.”

