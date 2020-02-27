OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Court: Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s conviction stays on books

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to erase a past criminal conviction has been denied by an appeals court. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to erase a past criminal conviction has been denied by an appeals court. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:47 p.m.

PHOENIX – An appeals court has denied former Phoenix-area Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to erase his criminal conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order, saying President Donald Trump's pardon makes it unnecessary.

Arpaio was convicted for disobeying an order barring his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio, who was defeated for reelection in 2016 after six terms, had argued the misdemeanor contempt of court conviction should be removed from his record so it can't be raised against him in future court cases. The 87-year-old lawman, who is running for sheriff again this year, called the decision a victory.

A 2017 lower court decision also said Trump’s pardon removed his possible punishments and that pardons don’t erase convictions or the facts of cases.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Arpaio’s request, saying the verdict no longer has any legal consequence because of the pardon. The judges explained Arpaio was pardoned before he could be sentenced and that the final judgment in the case ended up dismissing the contempt charge.

Despite the ruling, Arpaio and his attorney portrayed the decision as a victory because the ruling found the guilty verdict has no legal consequences. “They can’t use that conviction against me in a court of law,” Arpaio said. “That’s a win.”

Jack Wilenchik, one of Arpaio's attorneys, said the appeals court gave them what they were asking for.

“The 9th Circuit expressly found that the guilty finding has no future preclusive effect, which is what Arpaio actually sought,” Wilenchik said. “This has exactly the same effect as an order ‘vacating’ the verdict.”

Special prosecutor Christopher Caldwell had previously said there were no legal consequences to the verdict.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which had won the conviction, later sided with Arpaio after the pardon was issued and argued the conviction should be expunged.

Arpaio was accused of prolonging his immigration patrols for 17 months to boost his 2012 re-election. He has acknowledged continuing the patrols but insisted his disobedience wasn't intentional.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News