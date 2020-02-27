Kingman Diet Tip of the Week - Make promises to yourself and keep them!

Have you started on your weight-loss program? Maybe with Diet Center or another weight-loss program? There are two areas that you will want to give attention to.

Be careful to keep the promises that you make to yourself and work to be your own source of support.

You might be thinking what does that mean?

While you’re on your weight-loss program you’ve given yourself a fresh start. Make promises to yourself. For example, promise yourself that you won’t quit, you will not slip when you eat out, cheat at parties, not eat fried foods, will watch portion sizes, will drink more water, etc. Please remind yourself that you are in control of your actions and that things don’t just happen to you. You decide the course of your actions.

Next you want to think about the fact that you made these promises to yourself – not to your friends or family. So, if you break your promises, whose trust are you breaking? Every time you break a promise you make to yourself, you lose a little trust in yourself. Why lie to yourself? You know your potential, what you are capable of, what you’re willing to do, or what goals you really want to accomplish. The more you lie to yourself and break promises you make to yourself, the more you break down your self-trust and self-confidence. In order to succeed in your program, you need to be able to trust yourself. Strengthening your self-trust is as simple as deciding what you want to accomplish, making a promise to yourself that you will do these things, and following through on those promises. Keeping your promises can keep you on track to weight loss success.

Next focus on supporting yourself.

While the support of others can help us succeed in our weight-loss effort, we should not lose focus on the support we provide ourselves. Keep in mind that the support you give yourself is important to maintaining your motivation and confidence.

Supporting yourself means taking care of yourself physically and emotionally. Supporting yourself may mean eating healthy, handling stress, and getting enough rest. Supporting yourself may also mean planning ways to nurture yourself. You can nurture yourself by getting involved in hobbies, participating in recreational activities, or taking a relaxing break. And don’t forget those positive thoughts of affirmation and encouragement from yourself is a form of support as well. Support from others can help you. However, it’s not the determining factor of your success. And instead of waiting for someone to give you support, you can give yourself the best support today!

