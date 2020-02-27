OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Diet Tip of the Week - Make promises to yourself and keep them!

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5 a.m.

Have you started on your weight-loss program? Maybe with Diet Center or another weight-loss program? There are two areas that you will want to give attention to.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Be careful to keep the promises that you make to yourself and work to be your own source of support.

You might be thinking what does that mean?

While you’re on your weight-loss program you’ve given yourself a fresh start. Make promises to yourself. For example, promise yourself that you won’t quit, you will not slip when you eat out, cheat at parties, not eat fried foods, will watch portion sizes, will drink more water, etc. Please remind yourself that you are in control of your actions and that things don’t just happen to you. You decide the course of your actions.

Next you want to think about the fact that you made these promises to yourself – not to your friends or family. So, if you break your promises, whose trust are you breaking? Every time you break a promise you make to yourself, you lose a little trust in yourself. Why lie to yourself? You know your potential, what you are capable of, what you’re willing to do, or what goals you really want to accomplish. The more you lie to yourself and break promises you make to yourself, the more you break down your self-trust and self-confidence. In order to succeed in your program, you need to be able to trust yourself. Strengthening your self-trust is as simple as deciding what you want to accomplish, making a promise to yourself that you will do these things, and following through on those promises. Keeping your promises can keep you on track to weight loss success.

Next focus on supporting yourself.

While the support of others can help us succeed in our weight-loss effort, we should not lose focus on the support we provide ourselves. Keep in mind that the support you give yourself is important to maintaining your motivation and confidence.

Supporting yourself means taking care of yourself physically and emotionally. Supporting yourself may mean eating healthy, handling stress, and getting enough rest. Supporting yourself may also mean planning ways to nurture yourself. You can nurture yourself by getting involved in hobbies, participating in recreational activities, or taking a relaxing break. And don’t forget those positive thoughts of affirmation and encouragement from yourself is a form of support as well. Support from others can help you. However, it’s not the determining factor of your success. And instead of waiting for someone to give you support, you can give yourself the best support today!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s behavior tip of the week. If you have already started working on these areas and are struggling with weight loss let Diet Center help you. Call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Diet Center's Tip of the Week: Getting through the holidays
Diet Center's Tip of the Week | Which group are you part of?
Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week – Reaching your weight loss goals
Diet Center Weight Loss Tip: 3 areas to help with weight loss success
Diet Tip of the Week: Keys to Success
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News