MCC dental students provide free teeth cleanings for community

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College’s Dental Hygiene program recently held Give Kids a Smile Day at the Bullhead City campus.



Dental hygiene students provided free teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants and oral hygiene tips to uninsured children ages 4–14, according to an MCC news release. Dental assistant students also participated in the event.

Lexi Borland, a second-year dental hygiene student, said she enjoys participating in the event because she gets to see different kids throughout the day.

“I like that you get to see so many kids. It’s fun and everyone is so different,” Borland said.

Give Kids a Smile is an initiative created by the American Dental Association 15 years ago to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain.

Give Kids a Smile is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of child oral health issues and unmet needs.

MCC dental hygiene students have been participating in the program for over 10 years.

Danielle Keza, dental hygiene instructor, said this is a great event for the Tri-state area because the students get to give back to the community and provide care for the underserved community.

For more information about becoming a dental hygienist or dental assistant, call 1-866-MOHAVECC, or visit the web page Mohave.edu/Dental.

Information provided by Miles Community College