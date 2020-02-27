MCC dental students provide free teeth cleanings for community
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College’s Dental Hygiene program recently held Give Kids a Smile Day at the Bullhead City campus.
Dental hygiene students provided free teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants and oral hygiene tips to uninsured children ages 4–14, according to an MCC news release. Dental assistant students also participated in the event.
Lexi Borland, a second-year dental hygiene student, said she enjoys participating in the event because she gets to see different kids throughout the day.
“I like that you get to see so many kids. It’s fun and everyone is so different,” Borland said.
Give Kids a Smile is an initiative created by the American Dental Association 15 years ago to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain.
Give Kids a Smile is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of child oral health issues and unmet needs.
MCC dental hygiene students have been participating in the program for over 10 years.
Danielle Keza, dental hygiene instructor, said this is a great event for the Tri-state area because the students get to give back to the community and provide care for the underserved community.
For more information about becoming a dental hygienist or dental assistant, call 1-866-MOHAVECC, or visit the web page Mohave.edu/Dental.
Information provided by Miles Community College
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Obituary
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: