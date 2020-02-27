Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus

KINGMAN – With coronavirus spreading across Asia and Europe and a first patient with a case of “unknown” origin reported in Northern California on Feb. 27, the U.S. is bracing for a number of unavoidable future cases.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health assured residents in a press release that measures are in place to prepare for a scalable response to suspected or confirmed cases, or potential exposures.

As of Feb. 27, there was only one confirmed case reported in Arizona, a resident who had visited China. That person was released from isolation last week from what health officials say was a “very mild” illness.

Since then, no major changes have been made in policies or actions, Mohave County Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program Coordinator Melissa Hawthorne told the Miner.

“We are on a weekly call with Arizona Department of Health Service and CDC,” she said.



Public Health is working closely with local hospitals to prepare for potential cases and exposures of concern, the news release noted.

“At this point, it’s really all about planning. We want to encourage individuals, schools and businesses to revisit how they would decrease the spread and lower the impact of illness in the workplace,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Health.

Burley says the county health department will implement an Outbreak Response Plan if needed.

Experts believe the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spreads via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, and generally include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Burley points out that the Coronavirus precautions are essentially the same as the flu.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or another item — not your hands — when coughing or sneezing; avoid close contact with those who are sick; stay home when sick; and regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Individuals should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Individuals considering overseas travel are urged to visit the CDC website for travel advisories and information.