OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus

Denise Burley (Miner file photo)

Denise Burley (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:41 PM

KINGMAN – With coronavirus spreading across Asia and Europe and a first patient with a case of “unknown” origin reported in Northern California on Feb. 27, the U.S. is bracing for a number of unavoidable future cases.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health assured residents in a press release that measures are in place to prepare for a scalable response to suspected or confirmed cases, or potential exposures.

As of Feb. 27, there was only one confirmed case reported in Arizona, a resident who had visited China. That person was released from isolation last week from what health officials say was a “very mild” illness.

Since then, no major changes have been made in policies or actions, Mohave County Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program Coordinator Melissa Hawthorne told the Miner.

“We are on a weekly call with Arizona Department of Health Service and CDC,” she said.

Public Health is working closely with local hospitals to prepare for potential cases and exposures of concern, the news release noted.

“At this point, it’s really all about planning. We want to encourage individuals, schools and businesses to revisit how they would decrease the spread and lower the impact of illness in the workplace,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Health.

Burley says the county health department will implement an Outbreak Response Plan if needed.

Experts believe the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spreads via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, and generally include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Burley points out that the Coronavirus precautions are essentially the same as the flu.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or another item — not your hands — when coughing or sneezing; avoid close contact with those who are sick; stay home when sick; and regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Individuals should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Individuals considering overseas travel are urged to visit the CDC website for travel advisories and information.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
Coronavirus case confirmed in Arizona, resident returned from Wuhan, China
Arizona announces confirmed measles case in Pima County
No SARS cases reported yet in county
Flu season a no-show so far in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News