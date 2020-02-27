Obituary | Scott Wallace Fry

Scott Wallace Fry, 31, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born Sept. 7, 1988 in Apple Valley, California to Lori and Dean Fry.

Scott is survived by his parents, Wife; Whitney Fry; Daughter; Aurora Fry, Sister; Brooke Fry, Grandpa; Jon Fry, Grandma; Carol LaPorta, Grandma; Vitiz Creasy, Great Grandpa; George, Uncle; David and Aunt; Dawn, Uncle; Dale and Aunt; Bonnie, Uncle; Jody and Aunt Mary, many, many cousins, brothers; Justin & Curtis Hutto and best friend; Ariel Spohr.

He is preceeded in death by his Great Grandma; Thelma, Great Grandma; Fry, Grandpa; Wally, Grandpa; John LaPorta, Uncle’s; Jimmy Stewart and Kerry Creasy, Cousin’s; Jason Creasy, Micheal Creasy and Jeff Fry.

Our beloved Scott passed away after many years of being sick and having complications from Type I Diabetes. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and going to the sand dunes were his favorite. He also had a passion for playing pool and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Above all, Scott was a loving, irreplaceable father who absolutely adored his daughter. He loved being “Dad” and cherished every moment spent with Aurora. He was an awesome brother and was always there for his sister, without question. As a son, Scott asked constantly what he could do to help his mom and dad even when he was sick and should have been in bed. His smile and sense of humor will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with reception immediately following at Golden Corral. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Fry family at Mohavememorial.com.