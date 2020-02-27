OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Scott Wallace Fry

Scott Wallace Fry

Scott Wallace Fry

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:55 p.m.

Scott Wallace Fry, 31, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born Sept. 7, 1988 in Apple Valley, California to Lori and Dean Fry.

Scott is survived by his parents, Wife; Whitney Fry; Daughter; Aurora Fry, Sister; Brooke Fry, Grandpa; Jon Fry, Grandma; Carol LaPorta, Grandma; Vitiz Creasy, Great Grandpa; George, Uncle; David and Aunt; Dawn, Uncle; Dale and Aunt; Bonnie, Uncle; Jody and Aunt Mary, many, many cousins, brothers; Justin & Curtis Hutto and best friend; Ariel Spohr.

He is preceeded in death by his Great Grandma; Thelma, Great Grandma; Fry, Grandpa; Wally, Grandpa; John LaPorta, Uncle’s; Jimmy Stewart and Kerry Creasy, Cousin’s; Jason Creasy, Micheal Creasy and Jeff Fry.

Our beloved Scott passed away after many years of being sick and having complications from Type I Diabetes. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and going to the sand dunes were his favorite. He also had a passion for playing pool and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Above all, Scott was a loving, irreplaceable father who absolutely adored his daughter. He loved being “Dad” and cherished every moment spent with Aurora. He was an awesome brother and was always there for his sister, without question. As a son, Scott asked constantly what he could do to help his mom and dad even when he was sick and should have been in bed. His smile and sense of humor will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with reception immediately following at Golden Corral. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Fry family at Mohavememorial.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Nathan Garza
Obituary: Donald "Scott" Malcolm
Nicole LeAnne Hooper
Obituary: Christopher Brian Lawson
Obituary: Clifford Lee Williamson

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News