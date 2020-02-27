Prep Baseball: Diem sparks Vols to win over Bulldogs

KINGMAN – Sometimes all it takes is one swing of the bat to shift the momentum in your favor.

Garrett Diem can attest to that after the junior helped lead the Lee Williams High School baseball team to a 9-2 victory over Kingman High on Wednesday at Dick Grounds Field.

“Garrett did a great job throwing strikes early and often,” Vols head coach Patrick O'Boyle said. “He was trying to settle in. It took him a couple of innings, but he definitely got there. He did a nice job of keeping those guys off balance and he had a great three-RBI double that really propelled our offense and really got it going.”

Diem also drove in another run to finish with four RBIs, while finding his groove on the mound with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. That helped Lee Williams hold off the Bulldogs in a game that was up for grabs until Diem’s clutch hit.

A lot of that had to do with Kingman’s David Lopez. The junior hurler kept the damage to a minimum and struck out five in four innings.

“David held us in there,” said Bulldogs head coach Chad Baitinger. “… (But) when he starting getting into the later innings, he lost some velocity. We need to make plays elsewhere and we just weren’t ready for that. So we had a couple of errors that turned into six runs in two innings.”

Kingman trailed 6-2 after Diem’s heroics and then saw the deficit increase when Vols sophomore Roman Parea drove in a run and junior Dylan Petersen later connected on a two-run double.

That was all Lee Williams needed for the win, but O'Boyle said there is still work to be done.

“We have to clean up our errors in the first couple of innings and I’d like us to start a little bit faster,” O'Boyle said. “But other than that, I was really pleased. It was a great team effort. Pitchers threw strikes. We had a lot of clutch at-bats and we had a lot of two-out RBIs. And it was nice to see our base running come alive with all the stolen bases.”

It’s a different story for the Bulldogs, as they don’t have the luxury of experience. Kingman started three freshmen and three sophomores and that made it difficult to get much going at the plate.

“These young kids haven’t seen pitching like that before,” Baitinger said. “It’s just going to be baby steps as we get more reps. We’re not going to see that kind of quality pitching in our division as much. Overall, I was happy. We made it a game. That’s all I wanted to do – just compete. We tackled our goal today.”

The Bulldogs (0-1) are back in action at noon Saturday with a doubleheader at Page, while the Vols (1-0) are idle until Wednesday, March 4 when they travel to Dysart for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

“Based on what I saw today, we can compete,” Baitinger said. “We could come out with two wins (at Page).”