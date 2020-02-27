Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs hold off Lee Williams

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team proved that a fast start doesn’t always pay off as it rallied from a two-run deficit Wednesday to defeat crosstown rival Lee Williams 4-3 at KHS.

Maddy Chamberlain picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work.

“Maddy pitched a great game, her accuracy was there the entire game,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee. “This should really elevate her confidence and help her realize how good she can be.”

Amber Lopez went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, while Morgan Stephens finished 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.

“Defensively Amber Lopez played a great game at second base for us,” Lee said. “She had five putouts, and showed great poise for a freshman. Overall it was great win to start the season. I’m very proud of the girls.”

The Lady Bulldogs make the trek to Wickenburg Friday for the two-day Wrangler Classic.

River Valley 10, Academy 7

At Southside Park, the Lady Tigers couldn’t complete their comeback attempt Wednesday in a 10-7 setback to the Lady Dust Devils.

Academy trailed by one entering the seventh inning, but allowed four runs and that proved to be too much to overcome.

The Lady Tigers did put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but that wasn’t enough.

Kiley Holloway connected on three hits, including a double, and finished with four RBIs, while Lynsey Day added two hits.

Gabi Lobue, Randa Short and Ammerissa Benson each drove in a run.

Academy (0-1, 0-1 3A West Region) hosts Lee Williams (0-1) at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Southside Park.

Baseball

Academy 12, River Valley 0

At Southside Park, it was all business for the Tigers as they cruised to a 12-0 win over the Dust Devils in five innings Wednesday.

“As coaches, we were happy to see the guys keep it on,” said Academy head coach Bill McCord. “In the past, we kind of let off a little. We get a little lead and then we let up. This time we kept it going. We wanted to finish a team. It was good.”

Kaden Bean hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, while Ryan Hurley drove in two runs.

Bean, Hurley and Wyatt Hall each tallied two hits. Bean picked up the win after allowing just two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 3A West Region) host Lake Havasu at 3:45 p.m. Friday.