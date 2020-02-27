OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs hold off Lee Williams

Kingman picked up its first win of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 decision over Lee Williams. From left are Lady Bulldogs seniors Madi Bell, Anastasia Tanner, Morgan Stephens, Jimena Caudillo, Jordyn Dan and Jazymn Robertson. (Courtesy)

Kingman picked up its first win of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 decision over Lee Williams. From left are Lady Bulldogs seniors Madi Bell, Anastasia Tanner, Morgan Stephens, Jimena Caudillo, Jordyn Dan and Jazymn Robertson. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team proved that a fast start doesn’t always pay off as it rallied from a two-run deficit Wednesday to defeat crosstown rival Lee Williams 4-3 at KHS.

Maddy Chamberlain picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work.

“Maddy pitched a great game, her accuracy was there the entire game,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee. “This should really elevate her confidence and help her realize how good she can be.”

Amber Lopez went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, while Morgan Stephens finished 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.

“Defensively Amber Lopez played a great game at second base for us,” Lee said. “She had five putouts, and showed great poise for a freshman. Overall it was great win to start the season. I’m very proud of the girls.”

The Lady Bulldogs make the trek to Wickenburg Friday for the two-day Wrangler Classic.

River Valley 10, Academy 7

At Southside Park, the Lady Tigers couldn’t complete their comeback attempt Wednesday in a 10-7 setback to the Lady Dust Devils.

Academy trailed by one entering the seventh inning, but allowed four runs and that proved to be too much to overcome.

The Lady Tigers did put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but that wasn’t enough.

Kiley Holloway connected on three hits, including a double, and finished with four RBIs, while Lynsey Day added two hits.

Gabi Lobue, Randa Short and Ammerissa Benson each drove in a run.

Academy (0-1, 0-1 3A West Region) hosts Lee Williams (0-1) at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Southside Park.

Baseball

Academy 12, River Valley 0

At Southside Park, it was all business for the Tigers as they cruised to a 12-0 win over the Dust Devils in five innings Wednesday.

“As coaches, we were happy to see the guys keep it on,” said Academy head coach Bill McCord. “In the past, we kind of let off a little. We get a little lead and then we let up. This time we kept it going. We wanted to finish a team. It was good.”

Kaden Bean hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, while Ryan Hurley drove in two runs.

Bean, Hurley and Wyatt Hall each tallied two hits. Bean picked up the win after allowing just two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 3A West Region) host Lake Havasu at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Bridges propels Tigers to comeback victory over Parker
Prep Roundup: Vols cruise past Bradshaw Mountain for 4th straight win
Prep Roundup: Araya’s gem gives Bulldogs win over Northwest Christian
Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers win doubleheader over Tonopah Valley
Prep Roundup: Kingman Academy wins big at home against MALC
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News