Rants and Raves | Feb. 28, 2020

At Arizona rally, Trump trolls Democrat debate in Nevada – Never tell the truth, deny everything, make up stories, fire competent people and replace them with cronies. We are truly becoming “Russia Lite.” Putin must be so pleased. We deserve better.

Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax – The Republicans have the same mindset as the Democrats. Raise taxes. We are ill-served by our current government.

President Trump’s Phoenix rally – Unless Trump paid his 2016 rally bill from Tucson, his 2018 rally bill from Mesa and his 2020 rally bill from Phoenix, the Republican National Committe and Gov. (Doug) Ducey should personally pay the bill, not Arizona taxpayers. They knew Trump’s reputation.

Even Donald Trump doesn’t respect Martha McSally. She is a hack politician. Call her offices and let her know it’s time to find another job. The Faustian deal isn’t worth it. It’s a lesson these people need to learn via ballot box.

How are we to believe information that comes out of this White House when Trump has systematically disassembled agencies. Instead of dedicated career employees there are inexperienced “YES” people who will tell him only what he wants to hear.

Should the City of Kingman place a sales tax referendum on the ballot to pay for street improvements and maintenance? – Hasn’t this expense been in the city and the county’s budget all along? Why are they not budgeting enough for it now? Poor budgeting, or transfering budgeted monies to other, less-critical expenditures?

Wealthy Socialism: Trump’s extreme right is busy creating a total aristocracy where the top 10% have everything and the 90% peasants starve and if you think the power brokers are going to share their power or wealth, shame on you.

I’m tired of the complaining about Kingman roads. Get a property tax to fix the roads. If a home owners association owned the roads, the city would not fix them; the property owners would have to fix them. Stop the complaining.

Drugs: I thought at first I was reading something that took place in New York or Portland but alas it was Kingman. Two thugs $12 million street value, coke, meth ... and Justice Davis turns them loose.Unavaiable for comment. I wonder why?

Who ever vandalized the mailboxes in Fountain Hills Estates, you committed a federal crime. Tampering with federal mail is a federal offense. You will go to federal prison. Won’t be pretty.