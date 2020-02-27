Veterans Treatment Court graduates ‘shining examples’ of Kingman program

KINGMAN – Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer applauded the three graduates of Veterans Treatment Court Wednesday, Feb. 26, saying they are prime examples of what a participant should be.

“They are the true role models for this program,” Singer said. “They are shining examples of what it means not only to be a veteran but to be a veteran coming to this program.”

He added that all three completed the program “as fast as you possibly can.”

Veterans Treatment Court, a problem-solving court, specializes its resources and programs to assist veterans with whatever struggles they may be working through that landed them in the criminal justice system. There are currently more than 350 veteran courts in the country, and Kingman’s came to fruition in 2015.

Singer said graduating from the treatment court is no small task and takes a lot of work.

Veterans must complete three phases to graduate, which include prerequisites such as staying sober. Participants are assigned a veteran mentor, attend court hearings and complete counseling.

Rick Stevens, a United States Marine Corps veteran, and U.S. Army veteran Donald Reynolds, received high praise from Singer.

“I just knew that having him in this courtroom, he would be a role model for the other veterans in this program,” Singer said of Stevens, later adding “You’re an amazing person, and we’ve all benefited from having you in the program.”

Reynolds also received special mention.

“He is the example of this program,” Singer said, applauding the veteran for all the support he’s given to his peers throughout participation in Veterans Treatment Court.

Singer said he and the veteran community not only want Reynolds as a mentor for other participants, but need him as a mentor.

All graduates had their charges dropped, and also received a congratulatory plaque from the office of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), and a graduation coin from the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. Penny Pew from Gosar’s office office thanked the veterans for their service, and also extended a thank you to Judge Singer for his work with the program.

Singer also thanked the City of Kingman for its support of the program, in addition to the Kingman Police Department.

“We’re just grateful to put on this kind of program because without their assistance, we can’t do this,” Singer said. “I think graduations really show what an event this is for our veterans here in the community.”