Volunteers sought for Foster Care Review Boards in Kingman

KINGMAN – Volunteers are needed to serve on Foster Care Review Boards in Mohave County.

Three members are needed for Kingman’s two five-person boards, which meet one weekday per month to review cases of children placed in foster care by the courts.

“The board makes recommendations regarding services and permanency options to the Juvenile Court and interested parties in the case,” explained Charlie Gray, a supervisor with the Arizona Foster Care Review Board, which is part of the Arizona Supreme Court. FCRB has about 140 boards and 600 volunteers statewide, including two boards each in Kingman and Bullhead City, and one in Lake Havasu City.

According to the FCRB website, the program was established by the state legislature in 1978 due to concerns that Arizona’s foster children were being “lost” in out-of-home care and staying too long in temporary placements.

“The primary role of FCRB is to advise the juvenile court on progress toward achieving a permanent home for a child involved in a dependency action and in an out-of-home placement,” the website explains.

Local board members are appointed by Mohave County Juvenile Court Judge Rick Williams to three-year terms and can request to be reappointed at the end of their term. About 90% do, Gray said.

Cases are reviewed until permanency is achieved. That can be when children are returned to their home, adopted, granted guardianship or age out of the system.

Board members review material via a secured website starting about 10 days before the review date. The case material includes progress reports, case plans, service participation documentation and Court Appointed Special Advocate reports.

On the review day, Kingman board members meet in a conference room at the Mohave County Administration Building. As each case is reviewed, social workers, parents and court-appointed counselors can address the board with their concerns, successes, wants and needs.

The board identifies problems and makes recommendations for the court, with a written report from a FCRB specialist detailing statements made at the meeting and recommendations made by the board, Gray explained.

To volunteer you must be at least 21 years old, and pass a fingerprint background check. To request an application visit www.AZFCRB.org or call Gray at 602-452-3615.

There are also three openings on Bullhead City boards.

