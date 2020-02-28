Come to storytime at Centennial Park Community Center, Wednesday, March 4

Bring your child for stories, songs and other activities which will help develop early literacy skills and nurture a love of reading.

Storytime is held on the first, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month for free from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. in Kingman.

For children ages 0-4 and their families. For more information, call 928-692-2665.

