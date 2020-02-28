OFFERS
Dear Abby | Woman feels little connection to mom begging her for money

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 5 a.m.

DEAR ABBY: I was born into a poor family, and my father gave me up for adoption to his well-to-do sister. My narcissistic adoptive mother severely abused me physically, mentally and emotionally as a child, and tormented me financially as an adult. I no longer speak to her.

My biological mother has been attempting to have a relationship with me as her daughter. But I don’t regard her as my mother.

My biological mother is still poor, and she constantly asks me for money to help my nieces and nephews with their needs. I understand that they are blood, but I work hard for my money and cannot afford to support them financially. How do I find validation that I am a person and not just a piggy bank? - JADED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR JADED: Considering the circumstances in which you were raised, it may not be easy. A way to find some of that validation would be to start establishing some boundaries in your life. If you can afford to see a licensed mental health professional, you would benefit greatly by scheduling some sessions. Not only will it help you to get your priorities straight, it may also help you to feel less guilty about saying no to relatives with ulterior motives.

DEAR ABBY: I felt compelled to write after seeing your Dec. 15 response to “Anywhere, USA,” the hosts seeking guidance about how to respond to the daughter of longtime friends who had recently visited. The daughter had emailed asking for a report on her parents’ habits and conduct during their trip.

As a caregiving daughter myself, knowing many other caregiving adult children and belonging to a few support groups for caregivers, I believe inquiring about their loved ones is not wrong or invasive. How they negotiate changes and social situations without the caregiver present may provide important clues and information regarding their mental/cognitive status.

Caregivers try to give their loved ones as much freedom as safely possible. Gaining information about the visit would possibly give clues regarding the ability to travel independently or not, and whether they can still negotiate social and public situations appropriately. These are examples of things that a caregiver will never observe without the eyes of others.

People must not hesitate to say something when they notice a change in behavior. - LOYAL READER IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR READER: You raise an important issue about how it “takes a village” to band together and to share observations about changes in older people’s comportment beyond simple aging.

