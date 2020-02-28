Horoscopes | Feb. 28, 2020

Birthdays: Jason Aldean, 43; Ali Larter, 44; Eric Lindros, 47; Pat Monahan, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be cautious when discussing work or money matters with others. Approach situations with an open mind, willingness to listen and a confident but amicable attitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up to the people you can trust, and hold back if you are questioning anyone’s loyalty. Let your intuition guide you and your discipline help you avoid situations that could compromise you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will accomplish the most by taking care of your responsibilities and carrying on about your business. The less disruption in your life, the better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on your goal, and use your discipline and intelligence to manipulate others to see things your way. An emotional move will take others by surprise and put you in the driver’s seat.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back, and make a point to do something that makes you feel better. Attitude is everything, and if pampering yourself will put you in the right frame of mind, that’s what you should do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can bring about change and improve your status quo emotionally and financially. Traveling will lead to intrigue and spark creative ideas that offer greater prosperity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what’s best for you, and in your own time. Take care of your health and personal situations that are taxing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Position yourself for a good time, and refuse to let anything get to you. Pursue your personal goals, discuss your plans with someone special and live up to your potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will use unfair tactics to mess with your mind. When in doubt, ask questions, go directly to the source and protect against being used emotionally, financially or intellectually.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A personal change will excite you. Facts will be your path to getting everyone on board that you need to pursue your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Quiet will help you sort through anything troubling. Now is not the time to jump into action, make adjustments or let your emotions take over.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show respect and fairness in your dealings, and you will get your way. Your intuition is fine-tuned and will prompt you when to make a move.