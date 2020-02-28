If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, attend a 'Hiring & Recruitment Informational Meeting,' March 4
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 4:26 p.m.
If you are looking to serve and are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, attend a “Hiring & Recruitment Informational Meeting” at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
Contact a recruiter with any questions at 928-753-2191, kpdrecruiter@cityofkingman.gov or visit kingmanpolice.com and click "Join the KPD Team" for more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
