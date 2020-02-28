Kingman residents charged with drug, weapon possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Scott John Earl Whitaker, 29, and Breana Marie Siegfried, 27, both of Kingman, at about midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Benton Street and McVicar Avenue in Kingman when they observed a vehicle traveling on the dirt path near the wash.

The deputies reportedly observed that the vehicle did not come to a complete stop before re-entering the paved roadway and a traffic stop was conducted.

The vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence in the 2700 block of McVicar Ave. and the male driver exited and began walking towards the property. He was ordered to stop and was identified as Whitaker. The female passenger was identified as Siegfried and the driver advised he was test driving the vehicle after working on it.

A records check revealed the vehicle was not supposed to be operated on the roadway due to no vehicle insurance and Whitaker did not have a valid driver’s license.

While speaking with the passenger, deputies observed a baggie containing a white crystal substance, which reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, near the passenger seat.

Both subjects were detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a pistol, a syringe with a clear liquid which also reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, and a small baggie containing a brown substance which tested positive for heroin.

According to deputies, both subjects denied possession of any of the items located in the vehicle.

Whitaker and Breana Marie Siegfried were each arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Drug Possession, Narcotic Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Possession of a Weapon during a Drug Offense, all felonies.

The pair were transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

On Monday, Feb. 24, at approximately 11:55 a.m., deputies received a call of a vehicle allegedly stolen from a residence in the 2000 block of Suffock Avenue, and a records check revealed it to be the vehicle driven by Whitaker in the previously mentioned arrest.

The victim advised that the vehicle had been parked at the residence and was last seen in early February. When they returned to the home and discovered the vehicle missing, they called to report it had been stolen. Whitaker was additionally charged with Theft of Means of Transportation, a felony. The investigation continues.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office