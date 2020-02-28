Kingman women keep on making history

Come honor the “Women Making History” in Kingman at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

The 36th annual award ceremony will honor the outstanding women who make history in Kingman. Categories include business, arts, education, professions, health and medical, volunteer, public services, pioneering, and lifetime achievement.

The ceremony is held each March during National Women’s History Month, which focuses on the rich and inspiring heritage of women’s contributions in the United States and sets aside a special time each year to recognize and celebrate the lives of countless women of all races, ages, cultures, ethnic traditions, religious faiths and ways of life.

According to Kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com, Kingman’s ceremony honors “women in our community who have made a sustaining contribution to the Kingman area.” The “Women Making History Awards” have been celebrated since 1984, with over 200 women receiving recognition in that time.

The 2020 award winners follow:

Volunteerism

Grace Van Horn, a 35-year resident of Kingman, is being honored for volunteerism. Van Horn, who dates her roots back to the American Revolution, has spent a lifetime volunteering. But, as you might expect from the daughter of a Rosie the Riveter, she is most passionate about supporting veterans.

In addition to multiple roles with the American Legion, she has participated in the Tri-State Veterans Stand Downs for homeless vets, stepped up for the red poppy campaign, and spearheaded efforts to raise money and send care packages to troops overseas. She places American flags on veterans’ graves for Veterans Day.

Professions

For Cheryl Smith, human resources professional extraordinaire and Professions category honoree, work is all about taking care of a company’s most valuable assets – its employees.

A Kingman resident for 28 years, she has worked for Mohave Community College, Mohave County, the City of Kingman, Desert de Oro Foods and Laron Incorporated.

She has been active in professional organizations, as well as in the community, helping to lead the fight against cancer.

Philanthropy

Charmayne Keith, a resident of Kingman for 18 years and a Realtor, is being honored for Philanthropy.

Keith donates generously and anonymously to a multitude of ministries and nonprofit organizations that help people in Kingman.

And she volunteers her time holding Bible studies for female inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Then she picks them up and helps them get back on their feet upon their release.

Public Services

Jamie Scott Stehly – business woman, volunteer, mother of two and Kingman City Council member – is being honored in the Public Services category.

Stehly was born and raised in Kingman, and became manager of an Arizona Bank branch in Kingman at age 23. She is active in community organizations and is a founding board member of the Creative Care Foundation for Alzheimer’s.

As a council member, research, staying informed and examining all sides of issues are her strengths, according to her nomination form.

Pioneering

Lana Keller-Robinett, a Kingman native and the first Hualapai Tribe member to serve in the Kingman City administration, is being honored for Pioneering.

She worked for the city from 1982-1998, rising from a clerk/typist position to serve as the administrative secretary for the director of Planning and Zoning. She was recording secretary for multiple city boards, and the Kingman delegate to the Arizona Town Hall.

Keller-Robinett has dedicated 37 years to public service.

The Arts

Rosanne Rosenberg, an acclaimed stained glass artist in Kingman for 27 years, is being honored for The Arts.

Rosenberg is a long-time member of the Mohave Artist and Craftsmen Guild, serving as president for seven years. She is perhaps best known as one of the founders of the Sounds of Kingman free entertainment series, now serving as entertainment coordinator and talent scout. Her nominating form said “her passion is to bring free entertainment to our community.”

Health/Medical Professions

Eve Cardiff, supervisor of the Interventional Radiology Department at Kingman Regional Medical Center, is being honored in the Health/Medical Professions category.

Cardiff, a Kingman resident for over 10 years, was nominated by a patient who lauded her outstanding nursing abilities and compassionate care, as well as commitment to the community.

Her volunteer activities including organizing and leading a combined community choir and orchestra composed of members of area churches in a Christmas concert.

Education

You might say Jennifer Potter, who is being honored in the education categoy, was born to teach.

Potter is the Positive Alternative Campus coordinator for professional development, evaluation, curriculum and testing in the Kingman Unified School District. She helped develop the district’s PALS (English language learners), PACE (structured program for younger students) and PASS (early graduation) alternative programs.

Her nomination form said she has wanted to teach since she was a little girl.

Lifetime Achievement

Kingman native Alisha Robinson, who’s nomination form says she has a history of “paying it forward,” is being honored for Lifetime Acheivement at the tender age of 28.

Robinson runs two full-time professional businesses, and has been the caregiver for her 90-year-old grandmother for more than 10 years.

She also has an adopted daughter, and has been a foster parent for about 10 Mohave County children over the past four years.