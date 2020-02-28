OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 28
Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs fall to Northland Prep

Maddy Chamberlain struck out eight batters in Kingman's 7-3 loss to Northland Prep on Thursday at kHS. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 8:11 a.m.

KINGMAN – It’s never fun to lose, but sometimes there can be a silver lining. That was the case for the Kingman High School girls softball team on Thursday as a 7-3 setback to Northland Prep was an improvement from a 17-1 loss a year ago.

“I’m very proud of the girls, even though we were unable to pull off the win,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee.

Amber Lopez led Kingman with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, while Morgan Stephens added a two-run triple and Jordyn Dan finished with two hits, including a triple.

“Some people might be surprised by the play of freshman Amber Lopez, but I'm not surprised at all,” Lee said. “She worked hard over the summer and is a terrific competitor.”

Lady Bulldogs starter Maddy Chamberlain allowed six earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game effort.

Kingman (1-1) travels to Wickenburg Friday and Saturday for the Wrangler Classic.

“Our main goal is to find our bats and get some experience for some of our backups,” Lee said of the Wickenburg tournament. “We have been hit with some injuries, so it will give other girls some opportunities.”

