Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance

KINGMAN – Two men accused of transporting more than $12 million in methamphetamines and cocaine have been released from custody on their own recognizance, after an order by Lake Havasu Judge Jill Davis.
No explanation was given for the release of Beyan Mohammed Beyan, 30, and Samatar Ahmed, 36, a day after their arrest by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Task Force on felony drug charges.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the pair were taken into custody just west of Kingman after law enforcement officers stopped their semi-truck at milepost 33 on Interstate 40 at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
With the help of K9 Lorka of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and K9 Chase of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, detectives report locating 370 pounds of suspected cocaine and 220 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
The drugs have an estimated street valued of $12.7 million.
Beyan and Ahmed were arrested on suspcion of transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
As a condition of their release, according to Lake Havasu City Justice Court Supervisor Tina Braniger, Beyan and Ahmed were required to wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors as they await a criminal trial.
Their next appearance in Lake Havasu Justice Court is scheduled to take place March 3, which will be vacated if Mohave County prosecutors file a formal indictment in the case.
As of Monday afternoon, Judge Davis was unavailable for comment.
