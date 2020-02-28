Where to donate blood in Kingman in March
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 10:33 a.m.
Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood in Kingman. Click on the link to schedule a donation appointment.
- Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kingman Academy High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.
- Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Valley VFW Post 2555, 6068 Supai Dr.
- Tuesday, March 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave.
- Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kingman Regional Medical Center - Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rose Dr.
- Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mohave County Government Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
- Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors, 1923 Kino Ave.
Persons age 16 and older can donate, but parental permission is required for donors under age 18.
For more information, and to make an appointment, visit bloodhero.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
