Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 28
Women’s expo starts in Kingman Feb. 29

The Tri-State Women’s Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29 and March 1, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman. (Photo by Aga Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – After a one-year break, the Tri-State Women’s Expo is coming back to the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29 and March 1.

“My understanding is that the expo has been taking place for eight years,” said Frank Wills, who is in charge of the event for the first time. He took over for Dora Manley, who ran it as the Northern Arizona Women’s Expo.

“I was approached to continue the tradition,” Wills explained, promising attendees a lot of attractions. “We will have 90 vendors, all four buildings full.”

The Tri-State Women's Expo offers a variety of vendors, many of them locals, who will be sharing their products and services from all over the county.

All industries will be represented – financial institutions, education, legal services and parenting, not mentioning a chance to network while exhibiting local products.

“KRMC will be there, the beauty college will be there,” Wills said. “As well as a lot of shopping opportunities.”

Admission is free, but there is a $3 parking fee. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

