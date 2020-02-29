Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman

KINGMAN – Make room, Lake Havasu City. Kingman is getting into the balloon business, too, and not the kind you’ll find at a dollar store.

Nearly two dozen colorful hot air balloons crewed by professional pilots will fill the air above the Mohave County Fairgrounds when Kingman’s inaugural Route 66 Balloon Festival takes place in October.

Festival organizer and promoter Frank Wills said to expect 20 balloons when the three-day event gets underway on Friday, Oct. 16 at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

“The website is already on,” Wills said, his voice showing his excitement.

Tethered balloon rides will be offered, weather permitting, and food will be available. Arts and crafts vendors, live music and a Mohave County K9 Dog exhibition are also on the list of attractions.

Becky Fawson, president of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event should attract visitors, and give local residents something more to do.

“I love the idea,” Fawson said. “Anytime there is an event that brings people together, it’s a positive thing. And family events are always wonderful.”

The Kingman event will join the Lake Havasu City event, which is held in January, on the local balloon festival schedule. The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair attracted about 75 hot air balloons this year and lasted four days.

The Route 66 Balloon Festival will start a little smaller. It gets underway at noon on Friday, Oct. 16 and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. Adults will pay $15 for a weekend pass and $8 for a daily pass. Children age 6 and under will enter free.

For more information or to be a vendor contact Wills at 702-373-7694 or info@kingmanballoonfest.com.