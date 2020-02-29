OFFERS
Angwish front man to play at Cellar Door in Kingman March 27

Bryan Bielanski (Courtesy photo)

Bryan Bielanski (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 29, 2020 4:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The front man of North Carolina alternative rock band Angwish is touring solo to promote his new album, and will perform on Friday, March 27 in Kingman.

Bryan Bielanski will take the stage at Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 E. Beale St. at 7 p.m. for an age 21-and-older show. He is touring in support of his new album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time!”

Bielanski’s career includes over 1,000 shows throughout Europe, Asia, Central America, and North America. According to a news release, he’s been compared to Donovan, Tom Petty, Credence Clearwater Revival and REM.

His solo sets are comprised of stripped down versions of Angwish songs culled from 13 full-length albums of all original music. He also plays a variety of covers ranging from the Beatles and CCR to The Cars and Nirvana.

“The acoustic selections may be a bit softer than Bryan’s usual fare but the energy and passion is not lost one iota,” the release said. Bielanski is playing small venues primarily in the U.S. on his current solo tour.

Information provided by Bryan Bielanski

