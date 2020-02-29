Angwish front man to play at Cellar Door in Kingman March 27
KINGMAN – The front man of North Carolina alternative rock band Angwish is touring solo to promote his new album, and will perform on Friday, March 27 in Kingman.
Bryan Bielanski will take the stage at Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 E. Beale St. at 7 p.m. for an age 21-and-older show. He is touring in support of his new album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time!”
Bielanski’s career includes over 1,000 shows throughout Europe, Asia, Central America, and North America. According to a news release, he’s been compared to Donovan, Tom Petty, Credence Clearwater Revival and REM.
His solo sets are comprised of stripped down versions of Angwish songs culled from 13 full-length albums of all original music. He also plays a variety of covers ranging from the Beatles and CCR to The Cars and Nirvana.
“The acoustic selections may be a bit softer than Bryan’s usual fare but the energy and passion is not lost one iota,” the release said. Bielanski is playing small venues primarily in the U.S. on his current solo tour.
Information provided by Bryan Bielanski
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Obituary
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Fields of Dreams: Hemp operation underway near Dolan Springs
- Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks donations after influx Friday, Feb. 21
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Obituary
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: