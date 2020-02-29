Drugs, weapon possession charge highlights Mohave County arrests

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week ending Feb. 28:

Drugs/weapon possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Scott John Earl Whitaker, 29, and Breana Marie Siegfried, 27, both of Kingman at approximately 12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Deputies were on patrol in the area of Benton Sreett and McVicar Avenue in Kingman when they observed a vehicle traveling on the dirt path near the wash. Deputies reportedly observed that the vehicle did not come to a complete stop before re-entering on the paved roadway, and a traffic stop was conducted.

The vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence in the 2700 block of McVicar Avenue and the male driver exited the vehicle and began walking toward the property. The male subject was ordered to stop and was identified as Whitaker, and the female passenger was identified as Siegfried.

The driver advised he was test driving the vehicle after working on it. A records check revealed the vehicle was not supposed to be operated on the roadway due to no vehicle insurance. MCSO also reports that Whitaker did not have a valid driver’s license. While speaking with the passenger, deputies say they observed a baggie containing a white crystal substance, which allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine, near the passenger seat.

Both subjects were detained and a search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a pistol, a syringe with a clear liquid that MCSO says tested positive for methamphetamine, and a small baggie with a brown substance that reportedly tested positive for heroin.

Both subjects denied possession of any of the items located in the vehicle. Whitaker and Siegfried were each arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and possession of a weapon during a drug offense, all felonies. They were transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

At about 11:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the 2000 block of Suffock Avenue, and a records check revealed it to be the vehicle driven by Whitaker in the previously mentioned arrest. The victim advised that the vehicle had been parked at the residence and was last seen in early February. When they returned to the home and discovered the vehicle missing, they called to report it had been stolen.

Whitaker was additionally charged with theft of means of transportation, a felony. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

Shoplifting/drug possession

Ronny David Melton, 31, of Winchester, California, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies after the latter responded to a report of shoplifting in Fort Mohave Monday, Feb. 24.

At about 3:25 p.m. deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Asset Protection employees said they had observed a male subject, identified as Melton, concealing items in the box of another item and pass all points of sale before trying to leave the business.

Melton was stopped by store employees and deputies, and escorted to the Asset Protection office where a pat search reportedly revealed two baggies containing 11.3 grams of a white, crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in his right pocket. Melton reportedly admitted to the substance being methamphetamine.

Approximate value of the alleged shoplifted items totaled $545, MCSO says.

Melton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of shoplifting, removing a theft detection device, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

Information provided by MCSO

Trespassing

Torrie Ellen Tryon, 19, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies after allegedly trespassing on a property in the 3600 block of Cardinal Lane.

At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 deputies responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Cardinal Lane in reference to people trespassing on the property.

Deputies reportedly observed that the windows of the residence were covered with blankets. They received no answer when knocking on the door.

Law enforcement was then flagged down by a male swho advised he was buying the property, but hadn’t been to the location since September 2019. He said he returned to the property last week, found people living in the home, and told them they needed to leave.

Deputies contacted the homeowner, who confirmed the subject’s story and said he did not give anyone else permission to be on the property. Deputies entered the residence and detained five subjects, one of whom was identified as Tryon.

Interviews were conducted, and deputies arrested Tryon and a male subject who had an active arrest warrant. Tryon was arrested on suspicion of felony first degree criminal trespassing. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Dangerous drugs, minibike, warrant

Bryon Dudley Mitchell, 39, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department Wednesday, Feb. 26 after officers say they saw him operating a minibike against traffic.

Mitchell was stopped at around 5 p.m. on S. Seventh Street, at which time KPD reports it determined that he had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for contempt of court issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

Mitchell was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The minibike had altered serail numbers and was seized.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by KPD