Horoscopes | Feb. 29, 2020
Birthdays: Ja Rule, 44; Antonio Sabato Jr., 48; Tony Robbins, 60; Joss Ackland, 92.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work toward a long-term goal. Don't put pressure on yourself. Time is on your side, and enjoying the process of doing something that brings you one step closer to your dream will ease stress. Choose love and romance over starting a fight. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't back down; be forceful and direct, and you will gain respect and make an impression. A positive change will take place if you share your feelings and emotional desires with someone you love. Follow through with your plans. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a low profile. Work on projects that keep you busy, out of sight and where you will not be disturbed. Reflect on and evaluate your current situation. Having a plan will help ease stress. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss your ideas, and put them into motion. You have nothing to fear and everything to gain. Use your intuitive intelligence to help you make decisions that can change your life. Don't ignore an opportunity if you want to reach your goal. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't give in to emotional weakness. Avoid a vulnerable situation by refusing to get involved in the first place. Retreat to surroundings that are comforting, and give yourself a chance to consider your options. Focus on fitness, diet and health. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offer suggestions, and participate in events and activities that interest you. You will find an outlet for your skills and experience. Having a purpose or goal will encourage you to bring all facets of your life together. Live, love and laugh. 5 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let what others do bother you. Focus on what you can do to make a difference. How you spend your time and where you put your energy will dictate how your mind, body and soul react. Do what's best for you. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will be useful for you. Taking a day trip, visiting old friends or doing something creative and constructive will be a source of enlightenment. Focus on what energizes you the most. Embrace a challenge with a positive attitude. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something geared toward better health and prosperity. Set a budget. Distance yourself from people who are poor influences, and arrange a course that is going to help you be your very best. Moderation and simplicity are favored. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Explore something new and exciting. Expand your mind, and consider how you can use your skills, knowledge and experience to branch out in a direction that will add whatever you feel is missing in your life. Embrace change. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant. Listen, assess and decide what's best for you. Don't let anyone pull you into something that doesn't suit you, your lifestyle or what you want to pursue. Do whatever will make you feel good. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. Refuse to let anyone cause uncertainty or use emotional tactics to manipulate the decisions you make. Trust in you and you alone when it comes to handling money, legal or medical matters. 4 stars
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Arizona lawmakers take first step to double state’s gasoline tax
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17
- Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks donations after influx Friday, Feb. 21
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: