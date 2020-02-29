OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Feb. 29, 2020

Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Ja Rule, 44; Antonio Sabato Jr., 48; Tony Robbins, 60; Joss Ackland, 92.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work toward a long-term goal. Don't put pressure on yourself. Time is on your side, and enjoying the process of doing something that brings you one step closer to your dream will ease stress. Choose love and romance over starting a fight. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't back down; be forceful and direct, and you will gain respect and make an impression. A positive change will take place if you share your feelings and emotional desires with someone you love. Follow through with your plans. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a low profile. Work on projects that keep you busy, out of sight and where you will not be disturbed. Reflect on and evaluate your current situation. Having a plan will help ease stress. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss your ideas, and put them into motion. You have nothing to fear and everything to gain. Use your intuitive intelligence to help you make decisions that can change your life. Don't ignore an opportunity if you want to reach your goal. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't give in to emotional weakness. Avoid a vulnerable situation by refusing to get involved in the first place. Retreat to surroundings that are comforting, and give yourself a chance to consider your options. Focus on fitness, diet and health. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offer suggestions, and participate in events and activities that interest you. You will find an outlet for your skills and experience. Having a purpose or goal will encourage you to bring all facets of your life together. Live, love and laugh. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let what others do bother you. Focus on what you can do to make a difference. How you spend your time and where you put your energy will dictate how your mind, body and soul react. Do what's best for you. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will be useful for you. Taking a day trip, visiting old friends or doing something creative and constructive will be a source of enlightenment. Focus on what energizes you the most. Embrace a challenge with a positive attitude. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something geared toward better health and prosperity. Set a budget. Distance yourself from people who are poor influences, and arrange a course that is going to help you be your very best. Moderation and simplicity are favored. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Explore something new and exciting. Expand your mind, and consider how you can use your skills, knowledge and experience to branch out in a direction that will add whatever you feel is missing in your life. Embrace change. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant. Listen, assess and decide what's best for you. Don't let anyone pull you into something that doesn't suit you, your lifestyle or what you want to pursue. Do whatever will make you feel good. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. Refuse to let anyone cause uncertainty or use emotional tactics to manipulate the decisions you make. Trust in you and you alone when it comes to handling money, legal or medical matters. 4 stars

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Horoscopes | Jan. 13, 2020
Horoscopes | Jan. 23, 2020
Horoscopes | Feb. 24, 2020
Horoscopes | Feb. 16, 2020
Horoscopes | Jan. 25, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News