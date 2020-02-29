Kingman and Mohave County Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 21:

– H & H Development: Chloride; reroof on single-family residence.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: Kingman; Veteran rehabilitation moving electric 15 amp and installing drywall.

– Sandra Woulms: 3150 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; 100 amp electrical panel service.

– Alvaro Rodas: Kingman; 200 amp electrical panel service.

– Ambient Edge: 3275 N. Higley Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace four-ton heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 2120 E. Calle Ocampo, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Nickolas Petredis: 3535 N. Santa Cruz Road, Golden Valley; demolition of an existing mobile home.

– Anne Stephens: 10057 S. Driftwood Circle, Mohave Valley; replacing electrical panel.

– John Gurney: 2180 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; new 100 amp box.

– Select Electric: Kingman; panel replacement main service 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 27:

– Wildflower Studios and Gallery: 208 E. Beale St., Kingman; retail trade.

– Chase Taylor Powerwashing: 3900 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; mobile power wash.

– One Last Time doing business as Swope & Sons Automotive: 3355 N. Bank St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Freedom Stone & Block Masonry: 2175 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; masonry and bricklaying business.

– Skylimit Builders: 1010 Selma Drive, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Viramontes Cleaning: 3670 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; cleaning service.

– Integrity Handyman Services: 1400 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– House cleaning by Tres: 4289 Highway 68, Unit 14, Golden Valley; house cleaning.

– Wholesale Floors: 8855 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix; floor installs.

– Ugly Tire Service: 2369 Airway Ave., Kingman; tire dealers.

– Sommers Construction: 2232 Seneca St., Kingman; construction.

– Kane Plumbing: 2365 Inverness Drive, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

– Vern Lewis Welding Supply: 2365 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; welding and steel sales.