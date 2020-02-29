Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources

KINGMAN – Less than 58 years worth of water supply is left in Kingman’s aquifer, according to a 2019 study conducted by Matrix New World Engineering of Phoenix.

Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 – along with many other local officials and activists – testified in Phoenix about the severity of the problem in front of the Arizona House Appropriations Committee on Feb. 24 and the Arizona Senate Water and Agriculture Committee on Feb. 20.

Huge new farms with out-of-state and overseas owners have been siphoning huge quantities of ice-age groundwater from the Hualapai Basin, growing pistachios, almonds, onions, garlic and potatoes. There are a total of 174 high-capacity wells.

“None of it existed before 2010,” Watson said. “They pump to the max, daily and constantly.”

After failing in an attempt to have the basin designated as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, local officials have teamed with state Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) to seek a legislative solution.

Cobb introduced a pair of House bills dealing with underground water, and state Sen. Lisa Otondo (D-Yuma) filed a related bill in the Senate. They all seek to amend state statutes and create more Irrigation Non-Expansion Areas, managed by local authorities.

None of the bills have a chance to be passed in this legislative session because the chairs of the committees in which they would have to be passed would not allow them to be voted on.

However, Cobb is convinced that the information-only sessions that she arranged were a good way to start the discussion.

“The word is getting out there” about Kingman water problems and the need to create INAs, she told the Miner on Tuesday, Feb. 25. “At least we have information on the record.”



Try, try again

In 2016 Mohave County first applied to ADWR to designate the Kingman aquifer -- the Hualapai Water Basin -- as an INA. It learned the area doesn’t meet the requirements. One of the problems is that under current regulations ADWR must base decisions about INAs on “current rates of withdrawal” exclusively.

But what about future large agriculture projects that seek inexpensive land without pumping limitations in Mohave County, asked Patrick Cunningham, a member of the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, when testifying before the Senate Water and Agriculture Committee on Feb. 20. The water study committee he represents was formed by the state and is awaiting the results of a study designed to provide detailed data on underground waters reservoirs in Mohave County and La Paz County. The study will be done by the end of 2020.

The county is has started the process to submit another application to ADWR for an INA, hoping to prove that conditions in the basin are more dire than previously thought. But it is also attempting – via Cobb’s HB 2895 and HB 2896 – to modify existing ADWR rules, providing the agency with more tools to deal with regional underground water problems.

Legislation

Cobb introduced her bills in the House, but the Chairman of the Natural Resources committee, where they should be heard and voted on, refused to hear them. Instead, Cobb brought up the bills for discussion only in the committee she chairs House Appropriations.

HB 2895 proposes procedural amendments to how ADWR makes decisions about creating INAs. The most important addition is allowing ADWR to consider not only current rates of water withdrawal, but also prospective rates of withdrawal. Cobb’s other bill -- HB 2896 –provides a new tool tailored to rural counties like Mohave –Rural Management Areas.

Cunningham said the RMAs would provide a “lighter touch” alternative to INAs.

INAs “freeze pumping,” Cunningham said. “(An RMA is) not the full weight of an INA; a much lighter touch.”

The bill would allow county boards of supervisors to designate groundwater basins or sub-basins as a rural management area if there has been a significant increase in recent water use, when there is not sufficient recharge, and if there is strong evidence of over-pumping. Also, it would establish Rural Management Area Advisory Councils for each RMA -- “five local folks,” Cunningham said -- that would come up with best-management practices. The RMA formation process would involve a public hearing and public comments.

The third legislative attempt took place in the Senate on Feb. 20 when Sen. Otondo arranged for SB 1635 to be discussed in the appropriate committee -- Water and Agriculture.

For Cobb, working with Otondo is a way to try her case in the Senate and also show the issue is bipartisan. “Water is not about Democrats and Republicans,” she said.

SB 1635, like Cobb’s HB 2895, allows ADWR to consider projected rates of withdrawal when reviewing INA applications. Additionally, the Senate bill provides a definition of “reasonable safe supply” – enough underground water for “a hundred years of irrigation” on the currently cultivated land.

While local officials battle to gain control of water withdrawals, there are voices concerned with how such regulations would affect Arizona agriculture and regular property owners.

Concerned farmers

“We need a larger discussion,” said Patrick Bray on behalf of the Arizona Farm and Ranch Group, warning against trying to “regulate ourselves out of the problem.”

Bray said any legislation should make distinctions between Arizona farmers and out-of-state farmers.

A similar position has been taken by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation. Chelsea McGuire, the federation’s director of government relations, told the Miner that “agricultural development is crucial to the economic success of rural Arizona.”

She said the current water withdrawal bills in the legislature are “problematic” because they apply to the entire state.

“While we appreciate the attempt to give local communities more tools to use in creating water management strategies, the bills currently proposed in the legislature are problematic,” McGuire said. “Though they would create state-wide policy, they’re actually designed to address a regional problem.”

Sen. Otondo said agriculture is the backbone of the economy in Yuma, and she would never propose legislation that would hurt local farmers. She said during the Feb. 20 Senate hearing that her motivation is to protect existing farms from new operations that jeopardize their water supply.

That’s how Supervisor Watson sees it, too.

He told the Miner he hopes for some action in the Senate, maybe in the next session. He also said the bills will not target existing farms, whose water rights will be “grandfathered.”

But Gabby Hamodey, a candidate for Mohave County Supervisor, expressed concerns about Cobb’s bills.

“They take away water rights and property rights,” she told the Miner. “It’s about regular people and the infringement of their rights. … I’m concerned they will put meters in people’s private wells,” Hamodey said.

However, for Cobb, the issue is preserving the aquifer for future generations.

Where things stand

While SB 1635 has been set aside, it can be brought back in the next legislative session, when Cobb also plans to reintroduce her two House water bills and maybe this time get them heard and voted on in the appropriate committee.

ADWR is neutral on the bills, potentially open to solutions, and aware of the fact that it currently lacks tool to address the problem, according to ADWR Legislative Liaison Ben Alteneder, who testified before the Senate Water and Agriculture Committee on Feb. 20.

By the end of the year, the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee will be ready with their findings from their study, made possible by a $100,000 state appropriation to the ADWR to hire an independent consultant to estimate the rate of groundwater depletion and the number of years’ worth of groundwater remaining in the basin.

ADWR is required to submit the independent consultant’s report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate and Governor by Dec. 31, 2020.

Also, the U.S. Geologic Survey study to be completed this spring -- the third and most detailed study yet of the water basin -- will provide a full picture of what is going on with the aquifer.