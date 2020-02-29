Kingman City Council to consider Permanent Base Adjustment resolution March 3

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will consider bulletproof protection measures at Kingman Municipal Court, a permanent base adjustment resolution, and extending the mayoral term at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Staff is set to present to council a resolution that proposes a Permanent Base Adjustment to the 1980 base expenditure limitation for municipalities imposed by the state. Kingman has historically utilized the Home Rule Option, but due to declining voter approval since 2000, staff now recommends using the Permanent Base Adjustment.

The proposed measure that would be submitted to voters at the Aug. 4 Primary Election, according to the agenda, and reads as follows:

“Shall the expenditure base of the City of Kingman be permanently adjusted by $5 million?”

Council will also welcome Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer, who will discuss a proposal from Protector Safety Solutions regarding bulletproofing judges’ benches, courtroom clerks’ benches and windows in courtroom 2.

The protections would bring the court into compliance with court security standards from the administrative office of the courts.

According to the agenda, the total price for the project would be $4,784 and could be paid in two installments.

There would be no cost to the city, as the project would be paid for with court enhancement fund.

In other matters, UniSource is engineering a project to upgrade and expand electric facilities near the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Council will consider granting an electric utility easement to UniSource to allow for the construction of new, underground distribution lines for “better system reliability.”

Council will also consider issuing a change order for an ongling project to expand customer service windows and enhance personnel safety in the front office at the Kingman Police Department. Work on the front counter was not covered under the original bid, requiring a change order of about $10,000.

If approved by council, voters could see a measure on their Primary Election ballots that would extend the mayoral term for the City of Kingman from two to four years.

If approved by voters, the first mayoral four-year term would begin with the 2022 elections.

Council will receive departmental reports on topics including weed abatement, the Kingman Police Department annual report, and prisoner releases into the downtown area.

In other business, council could accept a grant of public sewer line easement for Kingman Veteran Villas at Hualapai Mountain Road and Jackson Street. Also up for council’s consideration is a procurement code update.

