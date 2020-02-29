OFFERS
Kingman Movie Review: If you’re a fan, ‘Impractical Jokers’ is fine

From left, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, James Murray and Joe Gatto appear in a scene from “Impractical Jokers.” (IMDb photo)

Kevin Nowicki - Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 4:11 p.m.

I hadn't seen any trailers or advertisements for the movie so when it was assigned to me, at first I had no idea what it was. Then I read “Impractical Jokers” is actually a television series, one I've never watched nor heard of. The series appears to be popular – seven seasons worth – as it's still on TV. The only real connection I have to contemporary popular things is through my kids or stumbling upon something while channel surfing.

With an open mind I sat alone in those really comfortable chairs in the theater on a Friday afternoon. Impractical Jokers are actually four men – Brian Quinn as “Q,” Joseph Gatto as “Joe,” James Murray as “Murr” and Sal Vulcano as “Sal.” These gentlemen's claim to fame are candid camera-like practical jokes using innocent and unaware people. For some reason they thought it was worthy of being made into a movie.

Their first stunt was being a Santa in a mall in June. Finding humor in duping young children doesn't appeal to me even though the three standing off camera were laughing. I have to admit, this stunt actually irritated me. Maybe these children are scarred for life with their ideas of Santa Claus trampled beneath these men's idea of humor. Perhaps if they followed up with the child getting some big present, a bicycle or something, it might give the stunt some redeeming value. But the sad looks on these children's faces as they left were all that was shown.

The stunt that gets the whole thing rolling is where they sneak into a Paula Abdul concert dressed as security. Once inside, their continued antics get the concert shut down via fire alarm. A couple decades later these geniuses meet Paula Abdul in a restaurant where she gives them three VIP passes to her party in Florida. Do the math. There are four men. So that starts their road trip with the goal of doing practical jokes throughout the trip and the one whose joke was the worst would be excluded from the party.

What follows was a series of not-quite-candid-camera-quality practical jokes that either left me embarrassed for the stars, embarrassed for the other participants, or just plain squeamish at how cruel the stunts were. Although the movie is touted as a “hidden camera” sort of movie, the stars frequently talked directly to the camera.

I did chuckle at a video that popped in during a speech. Maybe because it was innocent enough, plays on making a video and what could go wrong, and doesn't hurt anyone.

The movie is 92 minutes long and rated PG-13. The jokes and stunts were not humorous and were mostly cruel and embarrassing. After the hole they dug with the Santa stunt they were never able to quite climb out. But humor is an individual quality. What I may find humorous many other people may not. So with that I'm going to borrow my colleague Fionda Brock's rating method. For fans of “Impractical Jokers” the series I'll give the movie 3 out of 5 Miners. For everyone else I'll give it 1 out of 5 Miners.

