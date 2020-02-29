Kingman students to perform at The Smith Center in Las Vegas
KINGMAN – Black Mountain Elementary School and Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School students are taking their theatrical talents to The Smith Center in Las Vegas.
Each school will perform one song from the Disney Musical plays they learned through Beale Street Theater’s Disney Musicals in Schools. Black Mountain performed “Aladdin” last week, and the Intermediate School put on “Winnie the Pooh” last weekend.
Each will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Black Mountain and Kingman Academy will be joined by six other schools from Las Vegas that are also in the first year of the Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.
The program began in 2010 in New York and The Smith Center has participated for six years.
Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts
