Kino Avenue lane closures extended starting March 2

KINGMAN – Lane closures on Kino Avenue have been extended for the next phase of the Kino Avenue Waterline Project, which is set to begin Monday, March 2.

The street closure will continue at Willow Road and Kino Avenue, and extend to North Glen Road. Detours will be in place for the traveling public.

The contractor, Freiday Construction, is working with residents in the area regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled to take place.

The $1.51 million project began in February, and is a multi-phased effort to improve water delivery to city water storage tanks. The city wrote in a news release that the work will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, resulting in an overall benefit to customers.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman