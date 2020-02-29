Lara Kelly promoted to corporal at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5:01 p.m.
KINGMAN – Lara Kelly of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to the rank of corporal at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
MCSO wrote in a news release that Kelly is a valuable member of the sheriff’s office. She started her career in September 2018 as a detention officer, and was quickly assigned to field training officer having excelled in her duties.
Kelly had previous experience working as a correctional officer, certified deputy and emergency medical technician in California.
Information provided by MCSO
