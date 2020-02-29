Lara Kelly promoted to corporal at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

KINGMAN – Lara Kelly of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to the rank of corporal at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Kelly is a valuable member of the sheriff’s office. She started her career in September 2018 as a detention officer, and was quickly assigned to field training officer having excelled in her duties.

Kelly had previous experience working as a correctional officer, certified deputy and emergency medical technician in California.

Information provided by MCSO