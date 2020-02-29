Mohave County Column: How to appeal your property tax bill

Happy spring, Mohave County.

I hope all the property owners out there received my “love letters” last Valentine’s month. We commonly refer to these “love letters” as our Notice of Value (NOV). I can only assume, as a property owner that you might not be thinking much about “love” when you receive these notices. I understand, as I get one, too, and even I don’t particularly like the mandated 5% increase most of us are saddled with. This 5% increase was mandated due to Proposition 117 which passed by your vote and was implemented in 2015. This proposition required a 5% increase in LPV (Limited Property Value) each year until the LPV value matches the FCV (Full Cash Value). This was set up to try and level out the field of values from one neighbor to the other. At some point most all properties in Arizona will be paying the same tax bills when comparing apples to apples. This process allows for more “fair and equitable” taxing throughout the state.



The LPV value is your taxable amount, what your tax bill is based on. The FCV value is your appealable amount, and corresponds closely to the market value of your neighborhood.



If you do not agree with the FCV shown on your NOV you have three opportunities to appeal. The first opportunity comes right after you receive your NOV and is extended to March 30, 2020 (60 days after the NOV was sent). You can obtain an appeal form by coming to one of our three offices or on-line at www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=111&cid=1019. Look for Appeal Forms on the left column of the Assessor’s website.



Once your application is received, each and every application is worked by a certified appraiser in our office, comparison properties are evaluated to confirm value, and then each appeal ends up on my desk. I look over every appeal to make certain we have done our due diligence verifying your value is accurate.



I am proud to announce that last year we received less than one-fourth of 1 percent (.025%) of our properties in appeals. Our office takes your appeals quite seriously. We understand that we have to value over 258,000 parcels in Mohave County, and we are bound to have an error rate. But an error rate this small is actually exciting in our field.

Once you receive our reply of your appeal, you can agree, and then the appeal process for you is over. If you disagree with our value you can request a hearing in front of the Board of Equalization (BOE) within 25 days of our answer to you. We have BOE hearings each year, normally in the month of October. A hearing with a BOE officer is sort of like going to court, but it is located in our Administration Building in Kingman, not in a courtroom. At this hearing it is up to the property owner to introduce their case and arguments as to why they feel their value is more accurate than our value. The hearing officer rules on each of these cases.

If you still do not agree with the outcome from either our office or from the BOE, or you had not appealed in a timely manner, your last opportunity for the year to appeal is in Phoenix at the Arizona Tax Court. This appeals process will cost approximately $188 to file and we will represent ourselves with help from our County attorney.

One of the main reasons it takes 2 years to get a tax bill with your property values from when we add them to the tax roll is due to the multiple opportunities to appeal, which all take time. With all three of these appeal processes, I am confident all property tax payers have ample opportunities to dispute our values. With all of these opportunities to appeal it also gives our staff and appraisers plenty of chances to make certain we are correct with your values.