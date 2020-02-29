OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Special Needs Forum set for March 3 in Kingman

The Mohave Special Needs Forum will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

The Mohave Special Needs Forum will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Raising Special Kids and the Mohave County Department of Public Health are calling all children and adults with special needs and their parents and caregivers to attend the Mohave Special Needs Forum.

The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.

The forum’s goal is to hear local voices, promote inclusion and think of ways to create a more inclusive special needs population within the community.

“County’s Public Health Department reached out to us,” said Raising Special Kids Assistant Executive Director Janna Murrell. “We work with people across the state, facilitating discussions on how to address local needs.”

Each community is different, Murrell said. The best way to improve inclusivity in each community is to invite all stakeholders to participate in a discussion, coming up with ways to address local problems.

“They know the best what things they can actually do in their community,” Murrell said, hoping many people, including parents, teachers and county officials, will attend the event.

There is no charge to attend. Register online at: http://bit.ly/2Vvtkmp.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Free workshops for parents of children with special needs
Special needs survey finds fixable issues
Mohave County Department of Health keeps an eye on children’s health
In Brief: Sunday, May 2, 2010
Code 3 Clothe the Kids 2008
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News