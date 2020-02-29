Mohave Special Needs Forum set for March 3 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Raising Special Kids and the Mohave County Department of Public Health are calling all children and adults with special needs and their parents and caregivers to attend the Mohave Special Needs Forum.

The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.

The forum’s goal is to hear local voices, promote inclusion and think of ways to create a more inclusive special needs population within the community.

“County’s Public Health Department reached out to us,” said Raising Special Kids Assistant Executive Director Janna Murrell. “We work with people across the state, facilitating discussions on how to address local needs.”

Each community is different, Murrell said. The best way to improve inclusivity in each community is to invite all stakeholders to participate in a discussion, coming up with ways to address local problems.



“They know the best what things they can actually do in their community,” Murrell said, hoping many people, including parents, teachers and county officials, will attend the event.

There is no charge to attend. Register online at: http://bit.ly/2Vvtkmp.