Prep Baseball: Tigers rally past Lake Havasu

Academy’s Logan Stephenson sets up to bunt in the fifth inning against Lake Havasu. The junior later connected on a bunt single that helped spark the Tigers to an 8-4 victory. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Academy's Logan Stephenson sets up to bunt in the fifth inning against Lake Havasu. The junior later connected on a bunt single that helped spark the Tigers to an 8-4 victory. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 12:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was a play that wasn’t supposed to happen, but it paid off for the Kingman Academy High School baseball team. Logan Stephenson read a sign wrong and tried to bunt with two strikes, which wasn’t in the game plan.

No problem. The junior’s base hit drove in two runs and helped propel the Tigers to an 8-4 win over Lake Havasu on Friday at Southside Park.

“I should have listened to the coach, but I knew I could have scored one (with a bunt),” Stephenson said. “I tried it and we scored twice.”

The base hit couldn’t have come at a better time. It helped spark the rest of the lineup, all thanks to a simple bunt that never should have happened.

“(Logan) got two strikes on him and he thought he saw a bunt sign and bunted,” said Academy head coach Bill McCord. “It worked and got things rolling. The bottom half of our lineup has been a little weak and we had all three of them on base at that point. And that was good coming up to the top of the lineup.”

And the Tigers kept it rolling as Joey Sanfilippo followed Stephenson with another single, while Wyatt Hall earned a walk. Kaden Bean stepped up to the plate and laced a double to score Stephenson and Sanfilippo.

photo

Academy's Wyatt Hall struck out five in six innings of work against Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

That tied the game at 4-4, but Academy wasn’t done.

Ryan Hurley connected on a two-run double of his own and that gave the Tigers their first lead, followed by Isaac Bridges’ two run homer to account for the final tally.

“Isaac put a charge into that one,” McCord said. “I think that’s probably his first-ever home run.”

Academy senior Wyatt Hall picked up the win on the mound after overcoming a sluggish start. Hall allowed the Knights to jump out to an early 4-0 advantage, but kept them in check down the stretch.

He tossed 105 pitches over six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Bean pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts.

The Tigers (2-0) are back at Southside Park at noon Wednesday for a doubleheader with Northland Prep.

