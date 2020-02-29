Prep Softball: Lady Tigers roar to victory over Lee Williams

KINGMAN – A varsity squad doesn’t usually have very many underclassmen on the roster. Those athletes find playing time in certain situations, but aren’t the ones called on at crunch time.

Don’t tell that to the Kingman Academy High School softball team as it started four sophomores Friday in an 11-1 victory over Lee Williams in six innings at Southside Park.

“There’s a big difference between middle school ball, JV ball and jumping into varsity ball, and I had five freshman last year,” said Lady Tigers head coach Annette McCord. “I think they were a little shell shocked. They didn’t understand what the difference was. A lot of them worked really hard over the summer. And we’re working on it in practice. We’re showing them what to do.”

Those efforts were on display as Academy picked up its first win of the season in grand fashion. The Lady Tigers finished with 12 hits, led by junior Kiley Holloway and sophomore Ashlee Steele with three apiece.

Holloway got the fireworks going early, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning that set the tone. Steele found her success later in the game as she connected on a pair of RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings.

“It was a good game,” McCord said. “The girls started hitting the ball. That’s what this game is all about. If you don’t start hitting the ball, you can’t score runs.”

That was the story of the later innings as the Lady Tigers tallied nine runs in the final three frames. It wasn’t just one player either, as Academy had all but two hitters drive in a run.

Holloway led the way with three RBIs, while Steele and Lynsey Day added two and Gabi Lobue, Abbie Bean, Ammerissa Benson and Maliah Gardner each finished with one in a well-rounded game for the Lady Tigers.

“Abbie (Bean) did a great job in the circle,” McCord said. “She was just phenomenal. She was determined. You could see it. Our defense was phenomenal, too. They did a great job. We’re working on making sure we stop throwing the ball around and making silly mistakes.”

Bean picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Meanwhile, it was a tough outing for Lee Williams as the squad mustered just six hits.

“We’re struggling and trying to put it all back together,” said Lady Vols head coach Melody VanZandt. “We’re not playing at our best. We’re playing without the love of the game right now and we have to find it.”

Serenity Armijo and Paige Petersen led Lee Williams with two hits each, while Autumn Roth drove in the lone run on a groundout in the fifth inning.

“We definitely don’t want this happening again,” VanZandt said. “It’s almost like we have to hit the reset button and try again. We have a game on Tuesday and hopefully we come out with a win and go from there.”

The Lady Vols (0-2) welcome Dysart to Centennial Park at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, while Academy (1-1) hosts Northland Prep at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Park.