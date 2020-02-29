Rants and Raves | March 1, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Walmart Remodel – It’s all well and good that Walmart is remodeling the Kingman store to better serve Kingman-area shoppers but what the Kingman area shoppers really need is an alternative to shopping at Walmart (i.e. Target!)

Hillary Clinton – Please Hillary, just fade away. I’m tired of seeing you in the news. Your a crook and got away with it.

Pride in Arizona. We love our guns, we hate illegal drugs. We want the wall to keep out drugs and illegals. No free education or medical for foreign illegals! Kingman, a great place to live!

Nonprofit animal shelters: The city and county need to stop these places from opening. All of it is a scam for donations and the animals get nothing of the proceeds. It is simple. Outlaw the private shelters. The county has its own shelter

The Trump administration cut CDC budget by 19%, and disbanded the Global Health Security Team responsible for pandemic preparedness and response efforts. We’re now unprepared. Maybe he should stop golfing and put that money back into the CDC budget.

Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure – Suspects released on their own recognizance! Over $12 million in drugs goes through the area and they release them. Oh, wait, they put GPS monitors on them. They won’t remove them. No flight risk here.

Mohave County Supervisors vote for mining – Looks like our GOP Mohave County Supervisors have shoved another public disservice down our throats with their pro-mining decision. Will the new ore tailings contaminate well water? It’s a risk we don’t need to take with precious water.

Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure – The court actually released these boneheads on their own recognizance? I wonder how long it took them to take off the ankle monitors and leave town! Really?

Fields of Dreams – This explains a lot about the recent upgrade on Legend Ranch Road and the upcoming upgrade of Cottonwood Road after many decades. They’re getting all ready for when our state/county legalizes the stuff. The first on our block. Woo-hoo!

Court: Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s conviction stays on books – I don’t know why Arpaio is claiming victory; that his crime has no legal consequence. He will be carrying around that red letter of shame always. Where is the victory in that?

Walmart remodel – Oh, it is all about customer convenience. Right. Now, even the employees can’t find anything. Our own checking/bagging, but no jobs lost. We shall see how that goes.

Trump has known about coronavirus for several weeks and just put Pence in charge last week. How is that taking preventive measures? Instead, Trump and Pence are campaigning. Why don’t they do their jobs and work on keeping Americans safe?