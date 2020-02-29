OFFERS
ReportIt program can help recover stolen goods in Mohave County

ReportIt is a free, secure online service allowing residents to record serial numbers and upload images for phones, electronics and other valuables. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office encourages utilization of the program. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to utilize ReportIt, an online service that helps keep track of personal property.

ReportIt is a free and secure online service allowing citizens to record serial numbers and upload images of their phones, electronics and other valuables, according to MCSO.

Should those items be stolen, having that information will go a long way toward helping the sheriff’s office accurately and quickly identify property. To utilize the service, go to https://reportit.leadsonline.com/.

“ReportIt is an excellent program and I am very pleased to be able to offer it to all residents of Mohave County,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in a news release. “This is a modern, proactive tool that will easily allow you to catalog information about your valuables. This is a secure site and you can easily add up to 100 items. You can list identifiers such as serial numbers and characteristics, and even add photos. No one will ever have access to your information but you.”

Should one fall victim to a theft or loss, they can immediately access the associated information and print out a detailed list of items. That information can then be given to law enforcement as well as insurance carriers.

“The best part is ReportIt is absolute free to use,” the sheriff continued. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this program.”

To learn more visit https://reportit.leadsonline.com/.”

The ReportIt service is a part of LeadsOnline, the online system that works with law enforcement across the country to track and recover stolen property. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office uses LeadsOnline to help track and recover stolen property, everything from jewelry to sporting equipment to electronics, computers, cameras and other items such as designer clothing and collectibles.

The system allows deputies to search for the items using a variety of parameters, including item descriptions and serial numbers. When an item is sold to a pawn or secondhand shop, the product information is entered in the LeadsOnline database and is immediately viewable by participating law enforcement agencies across the country.

LeadsOnline has allowed law enforcement agencies across the country to recover thousands of dollars in stolen property, track down thieves develop leads and make arrests.

Citizens can store an unlimited number of serial numbers, item descriptions, pictures, and scans of receipts so items may be more easily identified in the event of theft, the Sheriff’s Department noted.

