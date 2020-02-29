OFFERS
South 2nd Street in Kingman closed starting Tuesday, March 3

A full street closure of South 2nd Street will be required for construction operations between Topeka Street and Andy Devine Avenue starting Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

A full street closure of South 2nd Street will be required for construction operations between Topeka Street and Andy Devine Avenue starting Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Avenue ADA improvements project will require a partial closure of South 2nd Street starting Tuesday, March 3.

A full street closure of South 2nd Street will be required for construction operations between Topeka Street and Andy Devine Avenue. South 4th Street and Andy Devine Avenue will be reopened to traffic before South 2nd Street is closed.

South 2nd Street is anticipated to be closed for approximately two weeks. A detour route around the construction zone will be provided for motorists and pedestrians.

Drivers should expect lane closures and slower speeds within the construction zone. The City of Kingman urges the public to use caution when driving or walking within the construction area.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2T9nky0.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

