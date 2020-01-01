OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 01
Auditions slated in Kingman for Beale Street Theater’s spring play

Kristina Michelson, executive director for the Kingman Center for the Arts, stands in front of Beale Street Theater, where auditions for the spring play will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6 a.m.

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold auditions for its spring play, “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged,” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield is a parody of the works of William Shakespeare, the theater wrote on its website.

“The play adapts each and every one of Shakespeare’s plays, from the famous “Romeo and Juliet” to the not-so-famous “Troilus and Cressida,” the theater continued. “Every moment is high-energy and borderline obnoxious; Shakespeare is probably rolling in his grave.”

Auditions will be open for people ages 16 and up and will be held at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. Those planning on throwing their hat into the ring are asked to prepare a one-minute comedic monologue.

Performances will be held in mid-march.

For help finding a monologue, contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater

