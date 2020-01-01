OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 01
Weather  28.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Jan. 1, 2020

Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6 a.m.

Birthdays: Colin Morgan, 34; Eden Riegel, 39; Morris Chestnut, 51; Frank Langella, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Touching base with the people who care about you most and discussing your thoughts and tentative plans will be insightful and encouraging. Personal improvement is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your strategy in place, and go after your goals. Plan a get-together with the people you love to discuss your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of yourself physically. Go with what you know is legitimate and in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to be different and to use your creative imagination to come up with new plans for the upcoming year. Don’t be shy; share your thoughts with someone you respect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down, think twice and take a moment to rejuvenate and spend time with someone you love. Letting go of unnecessary clutter and baggage in your life is an excellent place to begin.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits and bring you one step closer to where you want to end up. Socialize with people who encourage personal growth and a healthier lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to someone who is trying to bully you into something you don’t want to do. Focus on personal improvement, fitness, proper diet and health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak up, ask questions, plan trips and attend meetings. It’s time to do what’s best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask for an explanation if you think something is not right. If you want something done, do it yourself

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pick yourself up and start laying the foundation for a new year and a new beginning. Think outside the box, and consider the changes that will encourage your success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward, and ask yourself how you feel about your current situation and what you can do to make it better. Personal improvements should be at the top of your list, not trying to change others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t ignore what needs to be taken care of before you can move on to bigger and better things. Honesty and integrity will be necessary to facilitate positive change.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope | January 1, 2018
Horoscopes for Jan. 1, 2016
Horoscopes for Nov. 24, 2016
Horoscopes | Jan. 1, 2019
Horoscopes | January 8, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News