Mohave County Sheriff’s Office promotes Salvino to lieutenant
KINGMAN – John Salvino of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to lieutenant. According to an MCSO news release, he has demonstrated knowledge, experience and tenure to lead others and act as a member of the Command Staff.
Salvino is recognized as a valuable member of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, MCSO wrote in a press release. He started his career as a detention officer in 2004. In 2005, Salvino was selected to attend the law enforcement academy to become a deputy. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014.
Salvino's most recent assignment was in MAGNET, the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kaylee, a 10-year-old Kingman girl, is finally getting a transplant
- Slight chance of snow forecast Monday, Dec. 30
- Where to ring in the new year in Kingman
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019
- Bashas’ donuts are a Kingman holiday tradition
- Top 10 Kingman, Arizona Stories of 2019 continued
- Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Obituary
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- A wet Christmas may be in store for Mohave County
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: