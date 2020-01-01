Mohave County Sheriff’s Office promotes Salvino to lieutenant

KINGMAN – John Salvino of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to lieutenant. According to an MCSO news release, he has demonstrated knowledge, experience and tenure to lead others and act as a member of the Command Staff.

Salvino is recognized as a valuable member of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, MCSO wrote in a press release. He started his career as a detention officer in 2004. In 2005, Salvino was selected to attend the law enforcement academy to become a deputy. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014.

Salvino's most recent assignment was in MAGNET, the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office