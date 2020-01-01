OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 01
Rants and Raves | Jan. 1, 2020

Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Health report: Mohave County needs to improve on several fronts – No need to worry, people. President Trump will take care of any and all of the problems we have, won't he?

Trumpstock Festival – I was a geologist for the USDI in the early 1980s living on Estrella Road in Golden Valley. Seems like it was mostly uninhabited back in those days. I’m glad to see it has moved up in status.

County fairgrounds – The fairgrounds has become such an eyesore! People driving on the freeway, passing through our town, probably get the wrong impression of Kingman.

Rant – Wow. The show “Bush People of Alaska” is really the definitive source on global warming. Seriously?

Dick Polman column: Behold, a fresh gesture of concern from the Fellowship of the Furrowed Brow – What makes you think that the Republicans will do anything but ‘lap dog’ for the president? Democracy is not a part of the equation anymore. We in America are currently awash in a sea of partisanship and untruthfulness.

Flag incinerator – Why pay $50,000 to retire flags. Do a proper burial of flags at sea. It can be done for free.

