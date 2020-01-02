Beer Tax: Local brewers celebrate tax break extension on beer

Local craft brewers sighed with relief when the effort to extend the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2017 succeeded right before the tax break expired.

The last year the tax rate dropped from $7 per barrel – the equivalent of 31 gallons of beer – to $3.50 per barrel. It brought savings and investments benefitting over 6,000 breweries across the nation. Thanks to heavy lobbying in Washington D.C., the temporary reduction in the excise taxes levied on beer will be extended for another year.

“In 2018, we produced just over 500 barrels of beer,” said Tim Schritter, owner and brewer at Kingman’s Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. “The federal tax burden was roughly $1,750. Without the decreased tax, we would have owed $3,500.”

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act was part of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. It originated as a bipartisan effort by a group of lawmakers from Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin. Introduced by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), it had collected 304 co-sponsors in the U.S. House and another 56 in the Senate. Both Arizona senators were firmly on board.

The amendment cut in half the federal excise tax for most of the nation’s breweries and, according to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, helped lead to the creation of 22 new breweries in Arizona in the past two years.

While lawmakers make the case that the tax relief is particularly important for small breweries, the Joint Committee on Taxation of the U.S. Congress found that the tax break mostly benefits large producers and importers.

The amendment lowers the tax on beer it to $3.50 per barrel for small brewers on the first 60,000 barrels produced domestically. Larger brewers pay $16 per barrel on the first six million barrels brewed.

Adam Looney, a fellow at the Brookings Tax Policy Center, claims the one-year extension will cost taxpayers about $1.2 billion.

“The vast majority of the tax cuts go to large distillery corporations and foreign spirits importers, ballooning the cost of the bill, undercutting the ability of truly small businesses to compete, and threatening public health,” he wrote.

“I would say that the 50% decrease in the production tax would benefit the larger-scale breweries,” Schritter said, but added he doesn’t perceive large breweries as competition. “We don’t compete with them. They have huge advertising budgets, and sling their product into every tap house, bar and grocer. We concentrate mainly on our own taps in our tasting room, for our local community.”

The measure also brings hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief to wine and distilled spirits companies. Without the extension, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said it would have faced $275 million in higher taxes, while a beer industry group said it faced $130 million in higher taxes.

In 2018, craft beer brewers brought in $1.147 million in tax receipts and contributed to over 9,000 full-time jobs.

“Craft beer is here to stay,” Schritter said. “Post-prohibition American light lagers will also stick around, but the demand for more robust flavors of beer is strong, and will be lasting.”

Needless to say, brewery owners think the tax break – introduced as a temporary measure – should be permanent. Rob Fullmer of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild said he thinks there is a good chance that will be the case.

“The previous regulations were from the seventies and they needed to be recalibrated,” he told the Miner. “Yes, large breweries benefit, too. I don’t know how much because I’m representing small breweries. But small breweries benefit greatly. Next year will be politically difficult, but the tax break had large bipartisan support from the start. And keep in mind that we are talking about excise tax that other businesses don’t have to pay.”



“It should absolutely be permanent,” Schritter said about the tax break. “Why should the government be allowed to take more from the private sector?”

Schritter admits that in the grand scheme of things, a $1,750 tax saving over 12 months goes relatively unnoticed.

“I am always, however, for a tax decrease,” he said.