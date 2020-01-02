Board of Supervisors: New local contracts to be approved

KINGMAN – Mohave County appears poised to remain in the farming business, proposing to lease 15 acres of county-owned land to a farming operation. It’s one of numerous contracts slated to be voted on at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

In April 2018, the county purchased the 15 acres of farmland in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District that was under a lease with Wakimoto Farms.

Wakimoto Farms ceased farming operations on the parcel on Dec. 31, 2019, but another grower may be in line to lease the land.

The county has initiated a 15-day notice period in which interested parties may request that a new lease for the land be submitted to public auction. If no such request is received, according to the supervisors’ meeting agenda, the board will consider entering into an agreement with 4:13 Farms to lease the land at a rate of $70 per acre per year.

Agricultural operations in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, which is located between Bullhead City and Needles, California along the Colorado River, utilize river water, and do not draw from the county’s aquifers.

In other contract-related matters, the county is looking to establish an annual contract for the supply of aggregate for road maintenance in the Mohave Valley area. County staff received two bids and recommends awarding the contract to S&S Concrete of Bullhead City.

The county is also looking for a qualified firm to complete the Sacramento Wash Revegetation Project on behalf of the Public Works Department. After two attempts to solicit bids, the Procurement Department negotiated a contract with Vision Landscape & Design, LLC of Kingman for a total project cost of $115,614.

The board will also consider extending a water-well maintenance and repair contract with four local companies through Feb. 18, 2020, while the Procurement Department processes a new solicitation for services.

The county will contract with Perco Rock Company from Panguitch, Utah to repair storm damaged dikes and berms in the Sacramento Wash at Oatman Highway for an amount not to exceed $296,809.

After reviewing six proposals, the county will select a firm to provide supply, install and maintain inmate telephone and video visitation systems for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Adult Detention Center. This is a revenue-generating contract for Mohave County. The families of the inmates pay the company providing the service for the calls and video visits.