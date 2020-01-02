Briefs | Superstition Mountains jumper rescued

PHOENIX – A base jumper in the metro Phoenix area had to be rescued off a mountain range.

Superstition Fire/Medical District officials tweeted the base jumper got stuck on a “sheer face” of the Superstition Mountains Sunday morning.

Rescuers with Superstition Fire and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They used an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to carry the jumper off.

The jumper was safely brought to the bottom of the mountain range and showed no signs of injury.

Authorities did not release the jumper’s name.

The Superstitions, a popular attraction for hikers, is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of downtown Phoenix.

Authorities: Body found on Tucson hiking trail

TUCSON – Human remains have been discovered on a Tucson hiking trail, authorities said Tuesday.

Pima County sheriff's deputy James Allerton said investigators are working with the medical examiner and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to figure out what happened on the Pima Canyon Trail.

It appeared wildlife disturbed the remains but it's unclear if the animal was responsible for the death, KGUN-TV reported.

11-year-old girl warns family of house fire in Arizona

PEORIA – Arizona authorities have confirmed a family and three dogs are safe after a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Peoria home.

An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old child noticed the tree was on fire while the adults were asleep inside the home Tuesday, Peoria Fire Department officials said. The 11-year-old ran through the house and woke up her family members who were all able to escape through the back of the house, fire officials said.

Three dogs were also rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say naked Arizona man tried to douse house fire

CAVE CREEK – Fire department officials in Arizona have confirmed no injuries were reported after a naked man attempted to put out a house fire in Cave Creek.

Firefighters arrived Tuesday to discover flames coming from the roof of the two-story house and a man who lives at the home on the roof attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose, KPHO-TV reports. At least two people were displaced at the home about 30 miles north of Phoenix, authorities said.

The naked man initially refused to come off the roof but eventually got down and attempted to run back into the burning home, Rural Metro Fire Department officials said. Maricopa County Sheriff deputies stopped him from re-entering, authorities said.

Phoenix and Scottsdale fire crews fought the fire for more than two hours before it was brought under control, authorities said. They believe the fire possibly started as a chimney fire, crew members said.

Arizona woman killed in crash with Tesla

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – Indiana police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla car that rear-ended a fire truck parked along Interstate 70, killing an Arizona woman and seriously injuring her husband.

Derrick N. Monet, 25, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Tesla traveling along I-70 in western Indiana’s Putnam County when he failed to the see the parked fire truck Sunday morning and plowed into its rear, said Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police.

Both Monet and his wife, Jenna N. Monet, 23, also of Prescott Valley, Arizona, were seriously injured. Jenna Monet was later pronounced dead at a Terre Haute hospital.

Police said the Cloverdale Fire Department fire truck was parked along the highway, its emergency lights activated while responding to a single-vehicle crash, when Sunday’s collision occurred, police said.

Ames said Derrick Monet told investigators he regularly uses his Tesla’s autopilot mode, but that “due to the impact of the accident he cannot recall whether or not he had it on at the time of the accident.”

State police are continuing to investigate whether or not the autopilot was activated and planned to contact Tesla as part of their investigation, he said.

Ames said that at the time of Sunday’s crash the Monets were traveling from Arizona to Maryland.

Pocket of severe drought lingers over Southwest US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Drought has yet to give up its hold over parts of the southwestern United States despite a series of storms that have brought rain and snow to the region in recent weeks.

The latest federal map shows a pocket of moderate and severe drought centered over the Four Corners region – where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah meet.

Despite the continued dry conditions, forecasters say things are better than they were last year at this time when exceptional and extreme drought – the worst categories – had set in. Over the past three months parts of southern Arizona and New Mexico recovered but parts of Utah and Colorado dried out.

Officials say average moisture levels resulting from snowfall are above normal across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah despite rain deficits over the past six months.

Photo-only tours halted at Upper Antelope Canyon

PHOENIX – Photographers will have to throw away their shot at snapping photos of the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

Tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, on the Navajo Nation announced last week that photo-only tours will cease, The Arizona Republic reported.

Antelope Canyon Tours, which is owned by members of the Navajo tribe, announced the decision on its website. The photographer-only tours have led to long wait times as professional shutterbugs try to get that picture-perfect shot. Visitors with cellphones and cameras on the regular tours can still take photos. But tripods will no longer be permitted.

Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona. Photo-tours are not available at Lower Antelope Canyon. The upper and lower canyons are managed by the Navajo Parks and Recreation Department.

Tours of Antelope Canyon usually run out of bookings in a matter of months or even weeks in advance. Social media has undoubtedly played a role in the slot canyon’s ability to draw millions of tourists a year. Antelope Canyon is a perfect photo opp for a Facebook or Instagram post.

Some tour operators are considering leading photography tours in other slot canyons on the Navajo Nation. Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours will begin photo tours to Rattlesnake, Owl and Mountain Sheep canyons early next year. These spots may not have the coloring of Antelope Canyon, they do have the swirling walls.